Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

23 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 125,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 314.854 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 316.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 312 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,642,813 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,448,610 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 389 312.50 08:24:10 00061111106TRLO0 LSE 1618 312.00 08:27:10 00061111177TRLO0 LSE 389 312.50 08:30:52 00061111308TRLO0 LSE 691 312.00 08:41:29 00061111623TRLO0 LSE 875 312.00 08:41:29 00061111624TRLO0 LSE 1 312.00 08:41:30 00061111625TRLO0 LSE 503 316.00 08:56:40 00061112356TRLO0 LSE 1091 316.00 08:56:40 00061112357TRLO0 LSE 410 316.00 09:03:30 00061112728TRLO0 LSE 1427 316.00 09:03:30 00061112729TRLO0 LSE 273 314.50 09:03:34 00061112732TRLO0 LSE 1858 315.50 09:09:43 00061113013TRLO0 LSE 358 315.00 09:10:11 00061113037TRLO0 LSE 1375 315.00 09:10:11 00061113038TRLO0 LSE 1735 315.00 09:43:44 00061114230TRLO0 LSE 1896 314.00 09:51:54 00061114572TRLO0 LSE 700 313.50 10:18:10 00061115511TRLO0 LSE 1160 313.50 10:18:10 00061115512TRLO0 LSE 1282 313.50 11:01:08 00061116989TRLO0 LSE 252 313.50 11:01:08 00061116990TRLO0 LSE 762 313.50 11:01:08 00061116991TRLO0 LSE 601 313.50 11:13:09 00061117357TRLO0 LSE 759 313.50 11:13:09 00061117358TRLO0 LSE 74 313.50 11:13:09 00061117359TRLO0 LSE 82 313.50 12:01:33 00061118947TRLO0 LSE 1288 314.00 12:09:32 00061119246TRLO0 LSE 1273 314.00 12:10:12 00061119295TRLO0 LSE 621 313.50 12:24:12 00061119646TRLO0 LSE 527 314.00 12:31:00 00061119876TRLO0 LSE 1288 314.00 12:35:00 00061119932TRLO0 LSE 991 315.00 13:32:45 00061121688TRLO0 LSE 42 315.00 13:32:45 00061121689TRLO0 LSE 966 316.00 13:42:26 00061121921TRLO0 LSE 966 316.00 13:42:48 00061121929TRLO0 LSE 1582 316.00 14:02:54 00061122567TRLO0 LSE 292 316.00 14:02:54 00061122568TRLO0 LSE 234 316.00 14:03:03 00061122581TRLO0 LSE 85 316.00 14:03:03 00061122582TRLO0 LSE 906 316.00 14:03:03 00061122583TRLO0 LSE 770 316.00 14:03:03 00061122584TRLO0 LSE 1844 316.00 14:12:42 00061122890TRLO0 LSE 1253 316.00 14:22:27 00061123210TRLO0 LSE 380 316.00 14:22:27 00061123211TRLO0 LSE 1481 316.00 14:37:26 00061123976TRLO0 LSE 443 316.00 14:37:26 00061123977TRLO0 LSE 1583 316.00 14:43:12 00061124504TRLO0 LSE 1119 315.50 14:50:00 00061125034TRLO0 LSE 499 315.50 14:50:00 00061125035TRLO0 LSE 1588 315.50 14:55:54 00061125491TRLO0 LSE 1288 315.00 15:08:35 00061126464TRLO0 LSE 1068 314.50 15:20:19 00061127698TRLO0 LSE 1073 315.50 15:32:53 00061128601TRLO0 LSE 787 315.50 15:32:53 00061128602TRLO0 LSE 506 316.50 16:03:34 00061130567TRLO0 LSE 189 316.50 16:03:34 00061130568TRLO0 LSE 1830 316.50 16:03:34 00061130569TRLO0 LSE 37 316.50 16:03:34 00061130570TRLO0 LSE 553 316.50 16:03:34 00061130571TRLO0 LSE 380 316.50 16:03:34 00061130572TRLO0 LSE 114 316.50 16:03:34 00061130573TRLO0 LSE 79 316.50 16:03:43 00061130577TRLO0 LSE 36 316.50 16:03:43 00061130578TRLO0 LSE 43 316.50 16:03:53 00061130584TRLO0 LSE 27 316.50 16:03:53 00061130585TRLO0 LSE 18 316.50 16:04:03 00061130595TRLO0 LSE 607 316.50 16:04:03 00061130596TRLO0 LSE 1788 316.00 16:04:15 00061130602TRLO0 LSE 1995 315.50 16:17:55 00061131956TRLO0 LSE 70000 314.72 16:36:13 00061133825TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

