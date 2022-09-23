Anzeige
Freitag, 23.09.2022
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
23.09.22
08:20 Uhr
3,540 Euro
-0,040
-1,12 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5403,68008:42
23.09.2022 | 08:16
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 22

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

23 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 125,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 314.854 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 316.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 312 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,642,813 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,448,610 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
389312.50 08:24:1000061111106TRLO0LSE
1618312.00 08:27:1000061111177TRLO0LSE
389312.50 08:30:5200061111308TRLO0LSE
691312.00 08:41:2900061111623TRLO0LSE
875312.00 08:41:2900061111624TRLO0LSE
1312.00 08:41:3000061111625TRLO0LSE
503316.00 08:56:4000061112356TRLO0LSE
1091316.00 08:56:4000061112357TRLO0LSE
410316.00 09:03:3000061112728TRLO0LSE
1427316.00 09:03:3000061112729TRLO0LSE
273314.50 09:03:3400061112732TRLO0LSE
1858315.50 09:09:4300061113013TRLO0LSE
358315.00 09:10:1100061113037TRLO0LSE
1375315.00 09:10:1100061113038TRLO0LSE
1735315.00 09:43:4400061114230TRLO0LSE
1896314.00 09:51:5400061114572TRLO0LSE
700313.50 10:18:1000061115511TRLO0LSE
1160313.50 10:18:1000061115512TRLO0LSE
1282313.50 11:01:0800061116989TRLO0LSE
252313.50 11:01:0800061116990TRLO0LSE
762313.50 11:01:0800061116991TRLO0LSE
601313.50 11:13:0900061117357TRLO0LSE
759313.50 11:13:0900061117358TRLO0LSE
74313.50 11:13:0900061117359TRLO0LSE
82313.50 12:01:3300061118947TRLO0LSE
1288314.00 12:09:3200061119246TRLO0LSE
1273314.00 12:10:1200061119295TRLO0LSE
621313.50 12:24:1200061119646TRLO0LSE
527314.00 12:31:0000061119876TRLO0LSE
1288314.00 12:35:0000061119932TRLO0LSE
991315.00 13:32:4500061121688TRLO0LSE
42315.00 13:32:4500061121689TRLO0LSE
966316.00 13:42:2600061121921TRLO0LSE
966316.00 13:42:4800061121929TRLO0LSE
1582316.00 14:02:5400061122567TRLO0LSE
292316.00 14:02:5400061122568TRLO0LSE
234316.00 14:03:0300061122581TRLO0LSE
85316.00 14:03:0300061122582TRLO0LSE
906316.00 14:03:0300061122583TRLO0LSE
770316.00 14:03:0300061122584TRLO0LSE
1844316.00 14:12:4200061122890TRLO0LSE
1253316.00 14:22:2700061123210TRLO0LSE
380316.00 14:22:2700061123211TRLO0LSE
1481316.00 14:37:2600061123976TRLO0LSE
443316.00 14:37:2600061123977TRLO0LSE
1583316.00 14:43:1200061124504TRLO0LSE
1119315.50 14:50:0000061125034TRLO0LSE
499315.50 14:50:0000061125035TRLO0LSE
1588315.50 14:55:5400061125491TRLO0LSE
1288315.00 15:08:3500061126464TRLO0LSE
1068314.50 15:20:1900061127698TRLO0LSE
1073315.50 15:32:5300061128601TRLO0LSE
787315.50 15:32:5300061128602TRLO0LSE
506316.50 16:03:3400061130567TRLO0LSE
189316.50 16:03:3400061130568TRLO0LSE
1830316.50 16:03:3400061130569TRLO0LSE
37316.50 16:03:3400061130570TRLO0LSE
553316.50 16:03:3400061130571TRLO0LSE
380316.50 16:03:3400061130572TRLO0LSE
114316.50 16:03:3400061130573TRLO0LSE
79316.50 16:03:4300061130577TRLO0LSE
36316.50 16:03:4300061130578TRLO0LSE
43316.50 16:03:5300061130584TRLO0LSE
27316.50 16:03:5300061130585TRLO0LSE
18316.50 16:04:0300061130595TRLO0LSE
607316.50 16:04:0300061130596TRLO0LSE
1788316.00 16:04:1500061130602TRLO0LSE
1995315.50 16:17:5500061131956TRLO0LSE
70000314.72 16:36:1300061133825TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
