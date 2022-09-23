Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 of September 2022 it purchased a total of 164,178 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                                    56,054 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           108,124 
 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9440     GBP0.8230 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9340     GBP0.8140 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9399     GBP0.8195

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 692,942,162 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,399      0.9350        XDUB     15:37:28      00026858337TRDU1 
80        0.9350        XDUB     15:43:02      00026858444TRDU1 
707       0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858471TRDU1 
1,856      0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858470TRDU1 
1,495      0.9340        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858469TRDU1 
350       0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858462TRDU1 
490       0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858463TRDU1 
78        0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858464TRDU1 
927       0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858465TRDU1 
246       0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858466TRDU1 
3,302      0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858467TRDU1 
10,365      0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858468TRDU1 
3,920      0.9350        XDUB     15:44:20      00026858461TRDU1 
641       0.9340        XDUB     15:56:44      00026858583TRDU1 
3,065      0.9340        XDUB     15:58:01      00026858601TRDU1 
5,845      0.9340        XDUB     15:58:21      00026858603TRDU1 
2        0.9370        XDUB     16:03:22      00026858645TRDU1 
617       0.9370        XDUB     16:03:22      00026858644TRDU1 
2        0.9380        XDUB     16:05:27      00026858683TRDU1 
144       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858724TRDU1 
201       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858725TRDU1 
1,084      0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858717TRDU1 
533       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858718TRDU1 
332       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858719TRDU1 
217       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858720TRDU1 
144       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858721TRDU1 
140       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858722TRDU1 
73        0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858723TRDU1 
115       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858713TRDU1 
108       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858714TRDU1 
115       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858715TRDU1 
1,659      0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858716TRDU1 
933       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858712TRDU1 
67        0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858711TRDU1 
1,012      0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858709TRDU1 
317       0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858710TRDU1 
3,649      0.9400        XDUB     16:07:46      00026858708TRDU1 
20        0.9400        XDUB     16:08:01      00026858733TRDU1 
2,647      0.9400        XDUB     16:08:01      00026858732TRDU1 
736       0.9400        XDUB     16:12:45      00026858783TRDU1 
1,987      0.9400        XDUB     16:12:45      00026858784TRDU1 
705       0.9400        XDUB     16:14:25      00026858815TRDU1 
685       0.9400        XDUB     16:15:06      00026858822TRDU1 
1,228      0.9420        XDUB     16:17:25      00026858894TRDU1 
1,000      0.9420        XDUB     16:17:25      00026858893TRDU1 
742       0.9420        XDUB     16:17:25      00026858892TRDU1 
1,395      0.9420        XDUB     16:17:31      00026858903TRDU1 
1,000      0.9420        XDUB     16:17:31      00026858901TRDU1 
1,105      0.9420        XDUB     16:17:31      00026858902TRDU1 
4,208      0.9420        XDUB     16:17:31      00026858896TRDU1 
431       0.9420        XDUB     16:17:31      00026858897TRDU1 
1,499      0.9420        XDUB     16:17:31      00026858898TRDU1 
3,151      0.9420        XDUB     16:17:31      00026858899TRDU1 
1,930      0.9420        XDUB     16:17:31      00026858900TRDU1 
1,478      0.9430        XDUB     16:20:49      00026858971TRDU1 
1,415      0.9430        XDUB     16:20:49      00026858972TRDU1 
1,478      0.9430        XDUB     16:20:49      00026858973TRDU1 
1,321      0.9440        XDUB     16:22:09      00026859003TRDU1 
108       0.9440        XDUB     16:22:09      00026859001TRDU1 
2        0.9440        XDUB     16:22:09      00026859002TRDU1 
619       0.9440        XDUB     16:22:21      00026859008TRDU1 
235       0.9440        XDUB     16:22:23      00026859019TRDU1 
2,382      0.9440        XDUB     16:22:23      00026859020TRDU1 
2,500      0.9440        XDUB     16:22:23      00026859018TRDU1 
795       0.9440        XDUB     16:22:23      00026859016TRDU1 
2,735      0.9440        XDUB     16:22:23      00026859017TRDU1 
4,000      0.9440        XDUB     16:22:51      00026859041TRDU1 
2,054      0.9440        XDUB     16:22:52      00026859042TRDU1 
2,183      0.9440        XDUB     16:23:52      00026859078TRDU1 
272       0.9430        XDUB     16:24:51      00026859098TRDU1 
2,048      0.9440        XDUB     16:24:51      00026859097TRDU1 
3        0.9440        XDUB     16:26:38      00026859126TRDU1 
1,904      0.9440        XDUB     16:26:49      00026859128TRDU1 
3,119      0.9440        XDUB     16:27:01      00026859131TRDU1 
3,119      0.9440        XDUB     16:27:05      00026859132TRDU1 
1,485      0.9440        XDUB     16:27:05      00026859133TRDU1 
618       0.9440        XDUB     16:27:35      00026859142TRDU1 
296       0.9440        XDUB     16:27:41      00026859144TRDU1 
6        0.9440        XDUB     16:27:44      00026859147TRDU1 
250       0.9440        XDUB     16:27:44      00026859146TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
106       0.8160        XLON     15:42:37      00026858436TRDU1 
8,279      0.8150        XLON     15:43:02      00026858443TRDU1 
4,243      0.8160        XLON     15:43:02      00026858442TRDU1 
1,331      0.8160        XLON     15:43:02      00026858441TRDU1 
2,487      0.8140        XLON     15:55:14      00026858571TRDU1 
1,693      0.8140        XLON     15:58:01      00026858600TRDU1 
891       0.8140        XLON     15:58:01      00026858599TRDU1 
2,232      0.8150        XLON     16:00:44      00026858624TRDU1 
538       0.8150        XLON     16:00:44      00026858623TRDU1 
1,564      0.8210        XLON     16:17:42      00026858905TRDU1 
1,228      0.8210        XLON     16:20:04      00026858952TRDU1 
2,221      0.8220        XLON     16:22:23      00026859015TRDU1 
1,740      0.8220        XLON     16:22:23      00026859014TRDU1 
933       0.8220        XLON     16:22:23      00026859013TRDU1 
6,357      0.8220        XLON     16:22:23      00026859012TRDU1 
1,965      0.8220        XLON     16:22:23      00026859011TRDU1 
257       0.8220        XLON     16:22:23      00026859010TRDU1 
5,306      0.8220        XLON     16:22:23      00026859009TRDU1 
86        0.8230        XLON     16:23:50      00026859077TRDU1 
2,384      0.8230        XLON     16:24:10      00026859086TRDU1 
2,744      0.8230        XLON     16:27:01      00026859130TRDU1 
1,916      0.8230        XLON     16:28:06      00026859152TRDU1 
2,782      0.8230        XLON     16:28:06      00026859151TRDU1 
883       0.8230        XLON     16:28:16      00026859158TRDU1 
1,888      0.8230        XLON     16:28:16      00026859157TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  189997 
EQS News ID:  1448749 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1448749&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

