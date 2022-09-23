DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

23 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 of September 2022 it purchased a total of 164,178 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 56,054 Number of ordinary shares purchased 108,124 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9440 GBP0.8230 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9340 GBP0.8140 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9399 GBP0.8195

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 692,942,162 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,399 0.9350 XDUB 15:37:28 00026858337TRDU1 80 0.9350 XDUB 15:43:02 00026858444TRDU1 707 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858471TRDU1 1,856 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858470TRDU1 1,495 0.9340 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858469TRDU1 350 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858462TRDU1 490 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858463TRDU1 78 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858464TRDU1 927 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858465TRDU1 246 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858466TRDU1 3,302 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858467TRDU1 10,365 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858468TRDU1 3,920 0.9350 XDUB 15:44:20 00026858461TRDU1 641 0.9340 XDUB 15:56:44 00026858583TRDU1 3,065 0.9340 XDUB 15:58:01 00026858601TRDU1 5,845 0.9340 XDUB 15:58:21 00026858603TRDU1 2 0.9370 XDUB 16:03:22 00026858645TRDU1 617 0.9370 XDUB 16:03:22 00026858644TRDU1 2 0.9380 XDUB 16:05:27 00026858683TRDU1 144 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858724TRDU1 201 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858725TRDU1 1,084 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858717TRDU1 533 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858718TRDU1 332 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858719TRDU1 217 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858720TRDU1 144 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858721TRDU1 140 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858722TRDU1 73 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858723TRDU1 115 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858713TRDU1 108 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858714TRDU1 115 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858715TRDU1 1,659 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858716TRDU1 933 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858712TRDU1 67 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858711TRDU1 1,012 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858709TRDU1 317 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858710TRDU1 3,649 0.9400 XDUB 16:07:46 00026858708TRDU1 20 0.9400 XDUB 16:08:01 00026858733TRDU1 2,647 0.9400 XDUB 16:08:01 00026858732TRDU1 736 0.9400 XDUB 16:12:45 00026858783TRDU1 1,987 0.9400 XDUB 16:12:45 00026858784TRDU1 705 0.9400 XDUB 16:14:25 00026858815TRDU1 685 0.9400 XDUB 16:15:06 00026858822TRDU1 1,228 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:25 00026858894TRDU1 1,000 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:25 00026858893TRDU1 742 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:25 00026858892TRDU1 1,395 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:31 00026858903TRDU1 1,000 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:31 00026858901TRDU1 1,105 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:31 00026858902TRDU1 4,208 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:31 00026858896TRDU1 431 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:31 00026858897TRDU1 1,499 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:31 00026858898TRDU1 3,151 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:31 00026858899TRDU1 1,930 0.9420 XDUB 16:17:31 00026858900TRDU1 1,478 0.9430 XDUB 16:20:49 00026858971TRDU1 1,415 0.9430 XDUB 16:20:49 00026858972TRDU1 1,478 0.9430 XDUB 16:20:49 00026858973TRDU1 1,321 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:09 00026859003TRDU1 108 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:09 00026859001TRDU1 2 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:09 00026859002TRDU1 619 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:21 00026859008TRDU1 235 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:23 00026859019TRDU1 2,382 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:23 00026859020TRDU1 2,500 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:23 00026859018TRDU1 795 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:23 00026859016TRDU1 2,735 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:23 00026859017TRDU1 4,000 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:51 00026859041TRDU1 2,054 0.9440 XDUB 16:22:52 00026859042TRDU1 2,183 0.9440 XDUB 16:23:52 00026859078TRDU1 272 0.9430 XDUB 16:24:51 00026859098TRDU1 2,048 0.9440 XDUB 16:24:51 00026859097TRDU1 3 0.9440 XDUB 16:26:38 00026859126TRDU1 1,904 0.9440 XDUB 16:26:49 00026859128TRDU1 3,119 0.9440 XDUB 16:27:01 00026859131TRDU1 3,119 0.9440 XDUB 16:27:05 00026859132TRDU1 1,485 0.9440 XDUB 16:27:05 00026859133TRDU1 618 0.9440 XDUB 16:27:35 00026859142TRDU1 296 0.9440 XDUB 16:27:41 00026859144TRDU1 6 0.9440 XDUB 16:27:44 00026859147TRDU1 250 0.9440 XDUB 16:27:44 00026859146TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 106 0.8160 XLON 15:42:37 00026858436TRDU1 8,279 0.8150 XLON 15:43:02 00026858443TRDU1 4,243 0.8160 XLON 15:43:02 00026858442TRDU1 1,331 0.8160 XLON 15:43:02 00026858441TRDU1 2,487 0.8140 XLON 15:55:14 00026858571TRDU1 1,693 0.8140 XLON 15:58:01 00026858600TRDU1 891 0.8140 XLON 15:58:01 00026858599TRDU1 2,232 0.8150 XLON 16:00:44 00026858624TRDU1 538 0.8150 XLON 16:00:44 00026858623TRDU1 1,564 0.8210 XLON 16:17:42 00026858905TRDU1 1,228 0.8210 XLON 16:20:04 00026858952TRDU1 2,221 0.8220 XLON 16:22:23 00026859015TRDU1 1,740 0.8220 XLON 16:22:23 00026859014TRDU1 933 0.8220 XLON 16:22:23 00026859013TRDU1 6,357 0.8220 XLON 16:22:23 00026859012TRDU1 1,965 0.8220 XLON 16:22:23 00026859011TRDU1 257 0.8220 XLON 16:22:23 00026859010TRDU1 5,306 0.8220 XLON 16:22:23 00026859009TRDU1 86 0.8230 XLON 16:23:50 00026859077TRDU1 2,384 0.8230 XLON 16:24:10 00026859086TRDU1 2,744 0.8230 XLON 16:27:01 00026859130TRDU1 1,916 0.8230 XLON 16:28:06 00026859152TRDU1 2,782 0.8230 XLON 16:28:06 00026859151TRDU1 883 0.8230 XLON 16:28:16 00026859158TRDU1 1,888 0.8230 XLON 16:28:16 00026859157TRDU1

