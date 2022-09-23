Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
23.09.2022 | 08:31
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: 2022 Interim Results

DJ 2022 Interim Results

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 2022 Interim Results 23-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Half Year Report and unaudited Condensed Financial

Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Copies of the Half Year Report can be obtained from the following website:

www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

The Directors present the results of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2022.

Financial highlights 

As at                    As at 
Key data                 30 June 2022                31 December 2021 
                     (unaudited)                 (audited) 
Net assets (GBP'000)            136,679                   143,759 
Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share                  95.49p  101.44p 
Ordinary Share price (mid-market)                     98.0p   99.5p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV[a]                          2.6% (1.9)% 
Ongoing charges figure[a]        1.20%                    1.10% 
                    Six months ended Year ended 
Return and dividends per Ordinary Share 30 June 2022  31 December 2021 
                    (unaudited)   (audited) 
Capital return             (5.2)p      1.5p 
Revenue return             1.8p       2.7p 
NAV total return[a]           (3.4)%      4.3% 
Share price total return[a]       1.1%       13.0% 
Total dividends declared        1.78p      4.04p

[a] Alternative performance measure.

Investment objective and policy

Investment objective

The Company aims to generate a regular and attractive level of income with low asset value volatility.

Investment policy

The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments ("Debt Instruments"). Over the longer term, it is expected that the Company will be mainly invested in private Debt Instruments, which are those instruments not quoted on a stock exchange.

The Company operates an unconstrained investment approach and investments may include, but are not limited to: 

Asset-backed securities, backed by a pool of loans secured on, amongst other things, residential and 
.       commercial mortgages, credit card receivables, auto loans, student loans, commercial loans and corporate 
       loans; 
.       Commercial mortgages; 
.       Direct lending to small and mid-sized companies, including lease finance and receivables financing; 
.       Distressed debt opportunities to companies going through a balance sheet restructuring; 
.       Infrastructure-related debt assets; 
.       Leveraged loans to private equity owned companies; 
.       Public Debt Instruments issued by a corporate or sovereign entity which may be liquid or illiquid; 
.       Private placement debt securities issued by both public and private organisations; and 
.       Structured credit, including bank regulatory capital trades.

The Company invests primarily in Sterling denominated Debt Instruments. Where the Company invests in assets not denominated in Sterling, it is generally the case that these assets are hedged back to Sterling.

Investment restrictions

There are no restrictions, either maximum or minimum, on the Company's exposure to sectors, asset classes or geography. The Company, however, achieves diversification and a spread of risk by adhering to the limits and restrictions set out below.

The Company's portfolio comprises a minimum of 50 investments.

The Company may invest up to 30% of Gross Assets in below investment grade Debt Instruments, which are those instruments rated below BBB- by S&P or Fitch or Baa3 by Moody's or, in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, which have an internal M&G rating below BBB-.

The following restrictions will also apply at the individual Debt Instrument level which, for the avoidance of doubt, does not apply to investments to which the Company is exposed through collective investment vehicles: 

Secured Debt Instruments Unsecured Debt Instruments 
Rating         (% of Gross Assets) [a]  (% of Gross Assets) 
AAA          5%                                   5%[b] 
AA/A          4%            3% 
BBB          3%            2% 
Below investment grade 2%            1%

[a] Secured Debt Instruments are secured by a first or secondary fixed and/or floating charge.

[b] This limit excludes investments in G7 Sovereign Instruments.

For the purposes of the above investment restrictions, the credit rating of a Debt Instrument is taken to be the rating assigned by S&P, Fitch or Moody's or, in the case of unrated Debt Instruments, an internal rating by M&G. In the case of split ratings by recognised rating agencies, the second highest rating will be used.

The Company typically invests directly, but it also invests indirectly through collective investment vehicles which are managed by an M&G Entity. The Company may not invest more than 20% of Gross Assets in any one collective investment vehicle and not more than 40% of Gross Assets in collective investment vehicles in aggregate. No more than 10% of Gross Assets may be invested in other investment companies which are listed on the Official List.

Unless otherwise stated, the above investment restrictions are to be applied at the time of investment.

Borrowings

The Company is managed primarily on an ungeared basis although the Company may, from time to time, be geared tactically through the use of borrowings. Borrowings will principally be used for investment purposes, but may also be used to manage the Company's working capital requirements or to fund market purchases of Shares. Gearing represented by borrowing will not exceed 30% of the Company's Net Asset Value, calculated at the time of draw down, but is typically not expected to exceed 20% of the Company's Net Asset Value.

Hedging and derivatives

The Company will not employ derivatives for investment purposes. Derivatives may however be used for efficient portfolio management, including for currency hedging.

Cash management

The Company may hold cash on deposit and may invest in cash equivalent investments, which may include short-term investments in money market-type funds ('Cash and Cash Equivalents').

There is no restriction on the amount of Cash and Cash Equivalents that the Company may hold and there may be times when it is appropriate for the Company to have a significant Cash and Cash Equivalents position. For the avoidance of doubt, the restrictions set out above in relation to investing in collective investment vehicles do not apply to money market type funds.

Changes to the investment policy

Any material change to the Company's investment policy set out above will require the approval of Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at a general meeting and the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Investment strategy

The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments of which at least 70% is investment grade. The Company is mainly invested in private debt instruments. This part of the portfolio generally includes debt instruments which are nominally quoted but are generally illiquid. Most of these will be floating rate instruments, purchased at inception and with the intention to be held to maturity or until prepaid by issuers; shareholders can expect their returns from these instruments to come primarily from the interest paid by the issuers.

The remainder of the Company's portfolio is invested in cash, cash equivalents and quoted debt instruments, which are more readily available and which can generally be sold at market prices when suitable opportunities arise. These instruments may also be traded to take advantage of market conditions. Fixed rate instruments will often be hedged in order to protect the portfolio from adverse changes in interest rates. Shareholders can expect their returns from this part of the portfolio to come from a combination of interest income and capital movements.

Investment process

The investment process for the Company consists principally of three stages: the decision to invest, monitoring and ongoing engagement and finally divestment.

Investment decision-making is undertaken by the Investment Manager, based on extensive research and credit analysis by the Investment Manager's large and experienced teams of 135 in-house analysts who specialise in public and private debt markets. This rigorous in depth analysis is fundamental to understanding the risk and return profile of potential investments.

Regular monitoring is carried out to ensure that continued holding of an investment remains appropriate. This includes monitoring the performance of investments by fund managers, analysts and internal control and governance processes. The Investment Manager engages with relevant stakeholders on any issues which may, potentially, affect an investment's ability to deliver sustainable performance in line with those expectations.

At some point, the Investment Manager may decide to divest from an investment (or the investment may complete in line with agreed terms, including pre- payment), although typically, private investments are held to their full maturity. Divestment can occur for a variety of reasons including; the investment being no longer suitable for the investment mandate, the outcome of engagement being unsatisfactory or as a result of the investment team's valuation assessment. Investment decision making is only undertaken by the fund managers designated by the Investment Manager.

As part of the investment process, full consideration is given to sustainability risks, which are set out in more detail on pages 35 to 36 of the Annual Report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Chairman's statement

Performance

Your Company performed robustly through a very difficult period for bond and equity markets. It was the worst first half of the year for developed market equities in over fifty years, whilst sovereign and corporate U.S. and European bonds experienced record losses. The Company's NAV total return for the half year to 30 June 2022 was -3.4% which compared favourably to the performance of fixed income indices such as the ICE BofA Sterling and Collateralised Index (-14.17%) and the ICE BofA European Currency Non-Financial High Yield 2% Constrained Index (-15.25%).

The beginning of 2022 had already been dominated by sharply higher inflation in developed economies prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the invasion greatly compounded the global inflation problem given the economic importance of both countries in food and energy supply chains. A combination of the conflict, inflation and higher official rates drove government bond yields higher and saw credit spreads move wider over the first quarter. Our Investment Manager continued to hedge interest rate risk and maintain low duration which negated the effect of rising risk-free rates. That said, the wider credit spreads lead to modestly negative portfolio returns.

The second quarter saw market sentiment vary between growth and inflation concerns. The combination of growth concerns and an uncertain path for monetary policy saw both investment grade and high yield credit spreads continue to sell off notably as the quarter progressed, which impacted valuations and saw most government and credit indices end the period with sharply negative year-to-date returns. The low duration and investment grade credit quality of your Company's portfolio contributed to its significant outperformance of the relevant indices.

Share buybacks and discount management

Your board remains committed to seek to ensure that the Ordinary Shares trade close to NAV in normal market conditions through buybacks and issuance of Ordinary Shares. Since the start of the year, the Company has undertaken a number of share buybacks and share issuances pursuant to the 'zero discount' policy initially announced on 30 April 2021. The first quarter saw the share price trade at a discount to NAV although it moved to trade at a premium from mid-April until the period end. The Company issued a net 1,415,000 shares from treasury in order to satisfy demand in the market. The Company's Ordinary Share price traded at an average discount to NAV of 0.5% during the period ended 30 June 2022. On 30 June 2022 the Ordinary Share price was 98p, representing a 2.6% premium to NAV as at that date. As at 30 June 2022, 1,607,749 shares were held in treasury with an additional net 650,000 shares repurchased since the period end.

Dividends

Your Company is currently paying three, quarterly interim dividends at an annual rate of SONIA plus 3%, calculated by reference to the adjusted opening NAV as at 1 January 2022. In addition your Company will pay a variable, fourth interim dividend to be determined after the year end, which will take into account the net income over the whole financial year and, if appropriate, any capital gains, together with the board's view of the ability of the portfolio to deliver our longer-term objectives. The Company paid dividends of 0.82p and 0.96p per Ordinary Share in respect of the quarters to 31 March 2022 and 30 June 2022 respectively.

Your Company's Investment Manager continues to believe that an annual total return, and thus ultimately a dividend yield, of SONIA plus 4% will continue to be achievable although there can be no guarantee that this will occur in any individual year.

Outlook

Even though the Company's year-to-date NAV total return has been affected by the volatility in credit markets, our Investment Manager believes that current market conditions provide a good opportunity to position the portfolio to deliver increased yield over the longer term. Your board notes that this was also achieved with great success after the market setback in 2020.

Your Company's portfolio (including irrevocable commitments) is now 62% invested in private (not listed) assets, with an additional investment of some 12% in illiquid publicly listed assets which are intended to be held to maturity. Whilst our Investment Manager will continue to grow the private asset portion of the portfolio in line with the Company's longer term strategy, it currently sees opportunity to add public bonds into the portfolio at yields that are attractive, relative to the target return of the Company. The Investment Manager recently drew GBP4 million of the Company's available GBP25 million revolving credit facility in order to take advantage of the pronounced volatility and enhanced returns available in the public bond market. Subsequently, a further GBP1 million was drawn down.

Your board believes that the Company remains well positioned to achieve its return and dividend objectives, as set out above in the section entitled 'Dividends'.

David Simpson

Chairman

22 September 2022

Investment manager's report

We are pleased to provide commentary on the factors that have impacted our investment approach since the start of the year, looking in particular at the performance and composition of the portfolio built in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

So far 2022 has been one of the worst years on record for bond markets. In fact, financial markets ended the first half of the year with nearly all asset classes (public bonds, sovereign bonds, equities) suffering material losses. The market narrative thus far and one set to extend through the remainder of the year can best be characterised in one word- inflation. 2021 saw extraordinary demand for goods and services as countries emerged from winter lockdowns with record levels of household savings accumulated during 2020 as consumers stockpiled spending firepower. At the same time, ongoing measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus had caused disruption to global supply chains which resulted in a shortage of available goods and commodities. These simultaneous supply and demand shocks created considerable upwards inflationary pressure. Additionally, the post-pandemic reaction of central banks was to allow inflation temporarily to overshoot their well-established long term target of 2% in order to boost economic growth and reduce unemployment. This confluence of factors saw 2022 begin with inflation across developed economies already at multi-year highs, albeit with a path of interest rate hikes plotted to bring this supposedly "transitory" inflation under control. However, inflation has proved more entrenched and persistent than anticipated, confirming the fears of many market participants - that central banks had fallen behind the curve (i.e. not raising interest rates at a pace fast enough to keep up with inflation). The situation was greatly exacerbated following Russia's shocking invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February. Economic damage from the war in Ukraine has been a significant factor in the slowdown in global growth in 2022 and has greatly compounded the global inflation problem. Fuel and food prices have increased rapidly, hitting vulnerable populations in low-income countries hardest. The end result is an inflation problem far starker than previously forecast and populations facing a cost of living crisis that has crushed consumer confidence and seen companies slash profit guidance for 2022.

Against this backdrop, central banks have been forced to embark on more aggressive paths of monetary policy normalisation despite the risk of leading economies into stagflation or recession. Market expectations of future official interest rate increases have changed substantially since the start of the year both in the magnitude and timing of the expected rate rises, with multiple increases now anticipated across major markets throughout the remainder of the year, alongside a faster run-down of asset purchase programmes. Market sentiment has become split between growth and inflation concerns, driving volatility in government bond markets as investors grapple with constantly changing forward guidance and an uncertain outlook. The combination of growth concerns and an uncertain path for monetary policy has seen both investment grade and high yield credit spreads sell off (widen) notably in the first half of the year, significantly decreasing bond valuations.

Portfolio positioning

We entered the year with the Company's portfolio relatively defensively positioned, as credit spreads remained at levels where, in our opinion, investors were not being compensated adequately for taking on risk. Simply put, bond valuations looked expensive in the context of the prevailing economic headwinds and heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. In light of this, portfolio activity in the early part of the year saw us sell down BBB and BB bonds that offered very little spread over risk free rates. We redeployed proceeds into a handful of credit specific public opportunities as well as adding further private exposure via a senior secured term loan to the UK's leading and only full-service provider of temporary traffic lights and related products. Investor concerns over inflation had already caused credit spreads to widen notably prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the economic implications of the invasion accelerated the sell off. With bond returns beginning to look attractive again, we reduced holdings in AAA cash proxy ABS and redeployed proceeds into higher yielding, BBB-rated public bonds with good credit fundamentals. We were able to purchase these bonds at valuations which appeared attractive relative to historical levels. In our opinion, the most compelling risk-adjusted returns were to be found in Real Estate Investment Trusts, banking and insurance subordinated debt and hybrid bonds. Our flexibility in being able to invest across different markets and fixed income asset classes saw us add selectively in investment grade dollar credit which, given the more aggressive path of interest rate hikes signalled by the Federal Reserve, looked cheap on a relative value basis (vs sterling credit). We hedged our US rate exposure using 30 year Treasury futures, in accordance with the wider portfolio strategy of running with low interest rate sensitivity (duration). In line with the Company's core investment objective we have continued to increase the portfolio's allocation to private assets over the period. These assets are not immune to the headwinds faced by public bonds but typically provide greater stability of capital via stronger structural protections, particularly during times of market stress. Private debt can also be an important diversifier to returns available in public fixed income markets. GBP5.6m (c.3% of NAV) was invested into a diverse range of private opportunities during the first half of the year, including a facility for a leading provider of high end audio systems; a bilateral real estate loan for the acquisition and refurbishment of an office block in London Victoria; and the mezzanine tranche in a regulatory capital transaction backed by a diversified portfolio of UK small and medium enterprise business loans.

Outlook

It is now clear that inflation is more embedded and broad-based than previously forecast and can no longer be considered transitory. We believe contributors such as rent and wage growth along with structural factors in the economy are supportive of persistently higher inflation for the foreseeable future. In the UK, the fastest rate of real wage destruction since 1997 has contributed to political and worker unrest, with forecasts predicting the fall in mean disposable income will be the worst for at least a century. Soaring energy prices are creating unprecedented challenges for businesses already facing a convergence of input cost pressures, whilst simultaneously impairing household finances, affecting both sides of the supply-demand dynamic. Businesses will need to adapt to a new operating environment where margins are squeezed by higher input costs and consumer demand is lower as inflation diminishes household purchasing power.

At a global level, geopolitical developments remain central to the economic outlook given the inextricable link with the path of inflation. The economic implications of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war are widespread, whilst tensions between China and the U.S. over Taiwan continue to escalate. The consequences of both situations should see an acceleration in the trend toward deglobalisation, which will only serve to create additional inflationary pressure. There is also a risk of EU political fragmentation on issues such as the relationship with Russia, particularly given the uneven distribution of economic vulnerability amongst member states, which could create dissent within the bloc and complicate the path of future policy.

Central banks continue to ramp up their hawkish rhetoric, with policy makers from Europe and the U.S. unequivocal in their message that fighting inflation is the primary mandate and they will do what is required to bring it under control. Uncertainty being the nemesis of markets means the lack of clarity over future monetary policy should see volatility in both sovereign and corporate bond markets continue for some time whilst seeking to achieve that goal. In the short to medium term it is difficult to foresee a return to the type of ultra-loose monetary policy that has underpinned the financial system in developed markets over the past decade or so. Undoubtedly, a prolonged period of higher all-in bond yields and wider credit spreads would be attractive for income investors, albeit selectivity and detailed credit analysis will remain key.

Although credit spreads have widened out notably since the start of the year, in our opinion the market isn't fully pricing in the toxic cocktail of restrictive financing conditions, lower corporate profitability, and an extended period of low or no growth. In the current environment we favour going up in credit quality rather than reaching for yield. We have been opportunistically purchasing recent public new issues which were attractively priced to secondary curves, with some issuers paying up to meet financing needs and to manage future debt profiles.

The predominantly floating rate nature of our underlying portfolio and low modified duration means the Company is well positioned for a rising interest rate environment, or one in which rates remain elevated. We expect current market conditions to provide attractive opportunities to deploy capital as we continue to be both patient and selective in our approach.

M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited

22 September 2022

Portfolio analysis

Top 20 holdings 

Percentage of portfolio of investments 
                                 (including cash on deposit and derivatives) 
As at 30 June 2022 
M&G European Loan Fund                      11.92 
Delamare Finance FRN 2.5112% 19 Feb 2029             1.73 
Westbourne 2016 1 WR Senior Var. Rate 30 Sep 2023         1.69 
Hall & Woodhouse Var. Rate 30 Dec 2023              1.63 
Lewisham Var. Rate 12 Feb 2023                  1.56 
PE Fund Finance III Var. Rate 16 Dec 2022             1.51 
RIN II FRN 3.3377% 10 Sep 2030                  1.50 
Millshaw SAMS No. 1 Var. Rate 15 Jun 2054             1.49 
Hammond Var. Rate 28 Oct 2025                   1.41 
Atlas 2020 1 Trust Var. Rate 30 Sep 2050             1.38 
Finance for Residential Social Housing 8.569% 4 Oct 2058     1.38 
Income Contingent Student Loans 1 2002-2006 FRN 2.76% 24 Jul 2056 1.36 
Regenter Myatt Field North Var. Rate 31 Mar 2036         1.35 
Signet Excipients Var. Rate 20 Oct 2025              1.32 
Luminis 4.9268% 23 Sep 2025                    1.21 
Gongga 5.6849% 2 Aug 2025                     1.20 
CIFC European Funding Var. Rate 23 Nov 2034            1.20 
Citibank FRN 0.01% 25 Dec 2029                  1.19 
Pumpkin Finance Var. Rate 15 Dec 2031               1.17 
Dragon Finance FRN 1.8303% 13 Jul 2023              1.13 
Total                               38.33

Source: State Street.

Geographical exposure 

Percentage of portfolio of investments 
As at 30 June 2022 
          (excluding cash on deposit and derivatives) 
United Kingdom   54.85% 
United States   9.39% 
European Union   7.51% 
Australia     2.59% 
France       2.45% 
Other       23.21%

Source: M&G and State Street as at 30 June 2022

Portfolio overview 

As at 30 June 2022    % 
Public          40.86 
Asset-backed securities 19.72 
Bonds          21.14 
Private         59.35 
Asset-backed securities 7.38 
Bonds          2.11 
Investment funds     11.92 
Loans          23.82 
Private placements    2.21 
Other          11.91 
Derivatives       (0.21) 
Debt derivatives     0.25 
Forwards         (0.46) 
Total          100.00

Source: State Street.

Credit rating breakdown 

As at 30 June 2022            % 
Unrated                 (0.21) 
Derivatives               (0.21) 
Cash and investment grade        74.12 
 
AAA                   5.70 
AA+                   0.17 
AA                    3.54 
AA-                   0.97 
A+                    1.61 
A                    1.78 
A-                    2.69 
BBB+                   8.89 
BBB                   18.21 
BBB-                   21.26 
M&G European Loan Fund (ELF) (see note) 9.30 
Sub-investment grade           26.09 
BB+                   3.73 
BB                    4.05 
BB-                   3.24 
B+                    5.20 
B                    4.40 
B-                    1.68 
CCC+                   0.47 
CCC-                   0.45 
D                    0.25 
M&G European Loan Fund (ELF) (see note) 2.62 
Total                  100.00

Source: State Street.

Note: ELF is an open-ended fund managed by M&G that invests in leveraged loans issued by, generally, substantial private companies located in the UK and Continental Europe. ELF is not rated and the Investment Manager has determined an implied rating for this investment, utilising rating methodologies typically attributable to collateralised loan obligations. On this basis, 78% of the Company's investment in ELF has been ascribed as being investment grade, and 22% has been ascribed as being sub-investment grade. These percentages have been utilised on a consistent basis for the purposes of determination of the Company's adherence to its obligation to hold no more than 30% of its assets in below investment grade securities. 

Top 20 holdings % 
              Company description 
as at 30 June 2022 
              Open-ended fund managed by M&G which invests in leveraged loans issued by, generally, 
M&G European Loan Fund   substantial private companies located in the UK and Continental Europe. The fund's objective 
              is to create attractive levels of current income for investors while maintaining relatively 
11.92%           low volatility of NAV. (Private) 
 
Delamare Finance FRN    Floating-rate, senior tranche of a CMBS secured by the sale and leaseback of 33 Tesco 
2.5112% 19 Feb 2029    superstores and 2 distribution centres. (Public) 
1.73% 
Westbourne 2016 1 WR    Westbourne provides working capital finance to SMEs in the UK. The company is focused on 
Senior Var. Rate 30 Sep  small borrowers and has employed an advanced technology platform for the application, 
2023            underwriting and monitoring of loans. (Private) 
1.69% 
Hall & Woodhouse Var. Rate 
30 Dec 2023        Bilateral loan to a regional UK brewer that manages a portfolio of 219 freehold and 
              leasehold pubs. (Private) 
1.63% 
 
 
Lewisham Var. Rate 12 Feb Senior secured, fixed-rate term loan funding the costs of acquiring and developing a site in 
2023            Lewisham to provide 758-bed purpose-built student accommodation and 67 affordable housing 
              units. (Private) 
1.56% 
 
PE Fund Finance III Var. 
Rate 16 Dec 2022      Senior secured commitment providing NAV facility financing to a private equity firm 
              investing in debt and equity special situations across Europe. (Private) 
1.51% 
RIN II FRN 3.3377% 10 Sep 
2030            Mixed CLO (AAA). Consists primarily of senior secured infrastructure finance loans managed 
              by RREEF America L.L.C. (Public) 
1.50% 
 
 
Millshaw SAMS No. 1 Var.  Floating-rate, single tranche of an RMBS backed by shared-appreciation mortgages. (Public) 
Rate 15 Jun 2054 
 
1.49% 
Hammond Var. Rate 28 Oct  Secured, bilateral real estate development loan backed by a combined portfolio of 2 office 
2025            assets leased to an underlying roster of global corporate tenants. (Private) 
1.41% 
Atlas 2020 1 Trust Var.  Floating-rate, senior tranche of a bilateral RMBS transaction backed by a pool of Australian 
Rate 30 Sep 2050      equity release mortgages. (Private) 
1.38% 
Finance for Residential 
Social Housing 8.569% 4  High grade (AA/Aa3), fixed-rate bond backed by cash flows from housing association loans. 
Oct 2058          (Public) 
1.38% 
 
Income Contingent Student 
Loans 1 2002-2006 FRN   Floating-rate, mezzanine tranche of a portfolio comprising of income- contingent repayment 
2.76% 24 Jul 2056     student loans originally advanced by the UK Secretary of State for Education. (Public) 
1.36% 
 
Regenter Myatt Field North PFI (Private Finance Initiative) floating-rate, amortising term loan relating to the already 
Var. Rate 31 Mar 2036   completed refurbishment and ongoing maintenance of residential dwellings and communal 
              infrastructure in the London borough of Lambeth. (Private) 
1.35% 
 
 
Signet Excipients Var.   Fixed-rate loan secured against 2 large commercial premises in London, currently leased to 2 
Rate 20 Oct 2025      FTSE listed UK corporations. (Public) 
1.32% 
Luminis 4.9268% 23 Sep 
2025            Floating-rate, mezzanine tranche of a regulatory capital transaction backed by a portfolio 
              of predominantly revolving facilities extended to blue chip corporates in the Americas and 
1.21%           EMEA. (Private) 
 
Gongga 5.6849% 2 Aug 2025 Structured Credit trade by Standard Chartered referencing a USUSD2bn portfolio of loans to 
              companies domiciled in 36 countries. (Private) 
1.20% 
 
CIFC European Funding Var. 
Rate 23 Nov 2034      Mixed CLO (AAA) backed by a portfolio of senior loan obligations, mezzanine loan obligations 
              and high yield bonds managed by CIFC Asset Management Europe Ltd. (Public) 
1.20% 
 
 
Citibank FRN 0.01% 25 Dec Floating-rate, mezzanine tranche of a regulatory capital transaction backed by a portfolio 
2029            of loans to large global corporates, predominantly in North America. (Private) 
1.19% 
Pumpkin Finance Var. Rate Senior secured, floating rate facility granted within the context of the UK Government's 
15 Dec 2031        CBILS scheme to support UK small businesses through the COVID pandemic. (Private) 
1.17% 
Dragon Finance FRN 1.8303% Floating-rate, subordinated tranche of a securitisation of the sale and leaseback of 10 
13 Jul 2023        supermarket sites sponsored by J Sainsbury plc ("Sainsbury's"). (Public) 
1.13%

Interim management report and statement of directors' responsibilities

Interim management report

The important events that have occurred during the period under review, the key factors influencing the financial statements and the principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial period are set out in the Chairman's statement and the Investment Manager's report.

Principal risks

The principal risks faced by the Company during the remaining six months of the year can be divided into various areas as follows: 

.       Market risk; 
.       Credit risk; 
.       Investment management performance risk; 
.       Liquidity risk; 
.       Dividend policy risk; 
.       Operational risk; 
.       Regulatory, legal and statutory risk: changes in laws, government policy or regulations; 
.       Sustainability risk; and 
.       Russia - Ukraine risk.

These are consistent with the principal risks described in more detail in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, which can be found in the Strategic Report on pages 18 to 24 and in note 13 on pages 97 to 101 and which are available on the website at: www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

Since the writing of the Annual Report and Financial Statements, the geo-political and macro-economic environment has been impacted by commodity price inflation in Europe, influenced by tactical constraints in flows of natural gas from Russia. The key mitigants and controls remain in place for the Company.

Going concern In accordance with the latest guidance issued by the Financial Reporting Council, the Directors have undertaken and documented a rigorous assessment of whether the Company is a going concern. The Directors considered all available information when undertaking the assessment.

The Directors believe that the Company has appropriate financial resources to enable it to meet its day-to-day working capital requirements and the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to continue to manage its business risks.

In assessing the going concern basis of accounting, the Directors have also considered the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact this may have on the Company's investments and the Company's NAV.

The Directors consider that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the next 12 months. For this reason they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these condensed financial statements.

Related party disclosure and transactions with the Investment Manager M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited, as Investment Manager, is a related party to the Company. The management fee due to the Investment Manager for the period is disclosed in the condensed income statement and in note 3, and amounts outstanding at the period end are shown in note 8. The Company holds an investment in M&G European Loan Fund which is managed by M&G Investment Management Limited. At the period end this was valued at GBP16,101,058 and represented 11.92% of the Company's investment portfolio.

The Directors of the Company are related parties. The Chairman receives an annual fee of GBP43,000, the Chairman of the Audit Committee receives an annual fee of GBP37,500 and each non-executive Director receives an annual fee of GBP32,250.

There are certain situations where the Company undertakes purchase and sale transactions with other M&G managed funds. All such transactions are subject to the provisions of M&G's fixed income dealing procedures and prior approval by senior fixed income managers authorised by M&G to approve such trades. Trades are conducted on liquidity and pricing terms which at the relevant time are no worse than those available to the Company from dealing with independent third parties.

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: 

the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting 
       Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting) and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, 
.       financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and 
 
       this Interim management report, together with the Chairman's statement, Investment Manager's report and 
.       the condensed set of financial statements include a fair review of the information required by: 
 
         DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events 
         that have occurred during the six months ended 30 June 2022 and their impact on the condensed set of 
       a. financial statements; and a description of the principal risks for the remaining six months of the 
         period; and 
 
         DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that 
       b. have taken place during the six months ended 30 June 2022 and that have materially affected the 
         financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related 
         party transactions that could do so.

The Half Year Report and unaudited condensed set of financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 September 2022 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

David Simpson

Chairman

22 September 2022

Condensed financial statements (unaudited)

Condensed income statement 

Six months ended              Six months ended    Year ended 
               30 June 2022                30 June 2021      31 December 2021 
               (unaudited)                 (unaudited)       (audited) 
             Note Revenue        Capital  Total   Revenue Capital Total  Revenue Capital Total 
               GBP'000         GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000 
Net (losses)/gains on  7  -           (5,875)  (5,875)  -    541   541   -    (545) 
investments                                                    (545) 
Net (losses)/gains on  7  -           (1,164)  (1,164)          2,428  -    2,837  2,837 
derivatives                                    2,428 
Net currency gains/      216          (278)   (62)       (140)  (176)  (51)  (145)  (196) 
(losses)                                 (36) 
Income          3  3,174         -     3,174   2,735  -    2,735  5,565  -    5,565 
Investment management     (487)         -     (487)   (451)  -    (451)  (965)  -    (965) 
fee 
Other expenses        (351)         -     (351)   (254)  -    (254)  (548)  -    (548) 
Net return on ordinary 
activities before       2,552         (7,317)  (4,765)  1,994  2,829  4,823  4,001  2,147  6,148 
finance costs and 
taxation 
Finance costs      5  (57)          -     (57)   (61)  -    (61)  (122)  -    (122) 
Net return on ordinary 
activities before       2,495         (7,317)  (4,822)  1,933  2,829  4,762  3,879  2,147  6,026 
taxation 
Taxation on ordinary     -           -     -     -    -    -    -    -    - 
activities 
Net return attributable 
to Ordinary Shareholders   2,495         (7,317)  (4,822)  1,933  2,829 4,762  3,879  2,147  6,026 
after taxation 
Net return per Ordinary 
Share (basic and     2  1.77p         (5.19)p  (3.42)p  1.34p  1.96p  3.30p  2.70p  1.49p  4.19p 
diluted)

The total column of this statement represents the Company's profit and loss account. The 'Revenue' and 'Capital' columns represent supplementary information provided under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies.

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The Company has no other comprehensive income and therefore the net return on ordinary activities after taxation is also the total comprehensive income for the period.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Condensed statement of financial position 

As at 30 June   As at 30 June 2021   As at 31 
                                2022                   December 
                                (unaudited)    (unaudited)      2021 (audited) 
                             Note GBP'000  GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000   GBP'000  GBP'000 
Non-current assets 
Investments at fair value through profit or loss     7      135,398        139,439      139,501 
Current assets 
Derivative financial assets held at fair value through  7  -         -           631 
profit or loss 
Receivables                        8  1,534       1,798         1,241 
Cash and cash equivalents                 8  4,221                  3,473 
                                         6,944 
                                5,755       8,742         5,345 
Current liabilities 
Derivative financial liabilities held at fair value    7  (293)       (408)         - 
through profit or loss 
Payables                         8  (4,181)      (1,476)        (1,087) 
                                (4,474)      (1,884)        (1,087) 
Net current assets                           1,281         6,858       4,258 
Net assets                               136,679        146,297      143,759 
Capital and reserves 
Called up share capital                  9      1,447         1,447       1,447 
Share premium                             42,257         42,217      42,217 
Special distributable reserve                     97,027         97,296      95,670 
Capital reserve                      9      (5,473)        4,313       3,473 
Revenue reserve                            1,421         1,024       952 
Total shareholders' funds                       136,679        146,297      143,759 
Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted)  2      95.49p         102.04p      101.44p

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 September 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

David Simpson

Chairman

Company registration number: 11469317

22 September 2022

Condensed statement of changes in equity 

Called up          Special 
Six months ended 30 June 2022      Ordinary Share  Share   distributable    Capital  Revenue  Total 
(unaudited)                        premium  reserve       reserve  reserve 
                     capital 
                  Note GBP'000       GBP'000   GBP'000        GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
Balance at 31 December 2021       1,447       42,217  95,670        3,473   952    143,759 
Ordinary Shares issued from       -         40    2,681        -     -     2,721 
treasury 
Purchase of Ordinary Shares to be    -         -     (1,324)       -     -     (1,324) 
held in treasury 
Net return attributable to        -         -     -          (7,317)  2,495   (4,822) 
shareholders 
Dividends paid           6  -         -     -          (1,629)  (2,026)  (3,655) 
Balance at 30 June 2022         1,447       42,257  97,027        (5,473)  1,421   136,679 
                     Called up          Special 
Six months ended 30 June 2021      Ordinary Share  Share   distributable    Capital  Revenue  Total 
(unaudited)                        premium  reserve       reserve  reserve 
                     capital 
                  Note GBP'000       GBP'000   GBP'000        GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
Balance at 31 December 2020       1,447       42,217  98,499        3,349   1,116   146,628 
Purchase of Ordinary Shares to be                  (1,203)       -     -     (1,203) 
held in treasury 
Net return attributable to        -         -     -          2,829   1,933   4,762 
shareholders 
Dividends paid           6  -         -               (1,865)  (2,025)  (3,890) 
Balance at 30 June 2021         1,447       42,217  97,296        4,313   1,024   146,297 
                     Called up          Special 
Year ended 31 December 2021     Note Ordinary Share  Share   distributable    Capital  Revenue  Total 
(audited)                         premium  reserve       reserve  reserve 
                     capital 
                     GBP'000       GBP'000   GBP'000        GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 
Balance at 31 December 2020       1,447       42,217  98,499        3,349   1,116   146,628 
Purchase of Ordinary Shares to be    -         -     (2,829)       -     -     (2,829) 
held in treasury 
Net return attributable to        -         -     -          2,147   3,879   6,026 
shareholders 
Dividends paid           6  -         -     -                (4,043)  (6,066) 
                                             (2,023) 
Balance at 31 December 2021       1,447       42,217  95,670        3,473         143,759 
                                                   952

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Condensed cash flow statement 

Note Six months ended         Six months ended       Year ended 
          30 June 2022           30 June 2021         31 December 2021 
 
          (unaudited)            (unaudited)         (audited) 
          GBP'000               GBP'000            GBP'000 
Cash flows 
from operating 
activities 
Net (loss)/ 
profit before    (4,765)              4,823            6,148 
finance costs 
and taxation 
Adjustments 
for: 
Net losses/ 
(gains) on   7  5,875               (541)            545 
investments 
Net losses/ 
(gains) on   7  1,164               (2,428)           (2,837) 
derivatives 
(Increase)/ 
decrease in     (293)               133             104 
receivables 
Increase/ 
(decrease) in    517                (165)            130 
payables 
Purchases of  7  (21,608)             (19,439)           (42,088) 
investments[a] 
Sales of    7  22,173              22,437            43,210 
investments[a] 
Net cash 
inflow/ 
(outflow) from   3,063               4,820            5,212 
operating 
activities 
Financing 
activities 
Finance costs 5  (57)               (61)             (122) 
Ordinary 
Shares issued    2,721               -              - 
from treasury 
Purchase of 
Ordinary 
Shares to be    (1,324)              (1,203)           (2,829) 
held in 
treasury 
Dividend paid 6  (3,655)              (3,890)           (6,066) 
Net cash 
(outflow)/ 
inflow from     (2,315)              (5,154)           (9,017) 
financing 
activities 
Increase/ 
(decrease) in    748                (334)            (3,805) 
cash and cash 
equivalents 
Cash and cash 
equivalents at 
the start of    3,473               7,278            7,278 
the period/ 
year 
Increase/ 
(decrease) in 
cash and cash    748                (334)            (3,805) 
equivalents as 
above 
Cash and cash 
equivalents at 8  4,221               6,944            3,473 
the end of the 
period/year

[a] Receipts from the sale of, and payments to acquire, investment securities have been classified as components of cash flows from operating activities because they form part of the Company's dealing operations.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Notes to the condensed financial statements

1 Accounting policies

The condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, modified to include certain items at fair value, and in accordance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 104 (FRS 104) Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Financial Reporting Council and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) in July 2022 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts'.

The annual Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 102 (FRS 102) and the AIC SORP.

The accounting policies applied to this condensed set of financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

In the current period the Company has started reissuing shares held in Treasury. Where Ordinary Shares held in Treasury shares are subsequently reissued, the sales proceeds up to the purchase price of the shares will be transferred to the special distributable reserve or capital reserve and the excess of the sales proceeds over the purchase price will be transferred to the share premium.

The functional and presentational currency of the Company is pounds sterling because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates.

All values are recorded to nearest thousands, unless otherwise stated.

2 Returns and net asset value (NAV) 

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 
 
                                 30 June 2022   30 June 2021   31 December 2021 
Revenue return 
Revenue return attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (GBP'000)   2,495      1,933      3,879 
Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period/year 141,027,443   144,490,744   143,757,774 
Revenue return per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted)       1.77p      1.34p      2.70p 
Capital return 
Capital return attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (GBP'000)   (7,317)     2,829      2,147 
Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period/year 141,027,443   144,490,744   143,757,774 
Capital return per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted)       (5.19)p     1.96p      1.49p 
Net return 
Net return per Ordinary Share (basic and diluted)         (3.42)p     3.30p      4.19p 
NAV per Ordinary Share 
Net assets attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (GBP'000)     136,679     146,297     143,759 
Number of shares in issue at period/year end           143,138,022   143,367,771   141,723,022 
NAV per Ordinary Share                      95.49p      102.04p     101.44p

3 Income 

Six months   Six months ended         Year ended 
                   ended 
 
                   30 June 2022  30 June 2021           31 December 2021 
                   GBP'000      GBP'000              GBP'000 
Income from investments 
Interest income from Debt      2,809      2,421              4,936 
Instruments 
Distributions from investment funds 306       260               521 
Management fee rebate        51       51                105 
                   3,166      2,732              5,562 
Other income 
Interest from cash and cash     8 
equivalents                     3                3 
                   3,174      2,735              5,565

4 Expenses

There were no Non-audit fees payable to the auditor as of 30 June 2022. Non-audit fees (including VAT) payable to the auditor in respect of the agreed upon procedures on the Half Year Report as of 30 June 2021 were GBP12,600. The agreed upon procedures did not constitute an audit engagement or a review of the Half Year Report.

5 Finance costs 

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 
         30 June 2022   30 June 2021   31 December 2021 
         GBP'000      GBP'000      GBP'000 
Commitment fee  37        37        75 
Arrangement fees 6        6        13 
Legal fees    14        18        34 
         57        61        122

On 19 October 2020 the Company entered into a GBP25 million revolving credit facility agreement with State Street Bank International GmbH. On 18 October 2021 the Company renewed the credit facility on the existing terms, with the new credit facility expiring on 17 October 2022. As at 30 June 2022 no amounts were drawn down.

Subsequent to the period end on 6 July 2022, GBP4 million was drawn down from the revolving credit facility agreement, and a further GBP1 million was drawn down on 13 September 2022. Both were at a daily rate of SONIA plus a spread of 1.25%.

6 Dividends 

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 
                         30 June 2022   30 June 2021   31 December 2021 
                         GBP'000       GBP'000      GBP'000 
Revenue 
2020 fourth interim interest distribution of 0.77p    -      1,114   1,114 
2021 first interim interest distribution of 0.63p     -      911    911 
2021 second interim interest distribution of 0.71p    -      -     1,017 
2021 third interim interest distribution of 0.70p     -      -     1,001 
2021 fourth interim interest distribution of 0.67p    941     -     - 
2022 first interim interest distribution of 0.77p     1,085    -     - 
                             2,026    2,025   4,043 
Capital 
2020 fourth interim dividend of 1.18p           -      1,706   1,706 
2021 first interim dividend of 0.11p           -      159    159 
2021 second interim dividend of 0.05p           -      -     72 
2021 third interim dividend of 0.06p           -      -                     86 
2021 fourth interim dividend of 1.11p           1,558    -     - 
2022 first interim dividend of 0.05p           71     -     - 
                             1,629    1,865   2,023

On 26 July 2022 the Board declared a second interim dividend of 0.96p per Ordinary Share for the year ended 31 December 2022, which was paid on 26 August 2022 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 5 August 2022. The ex-dividend date was 4 August 2022.

In accordance with FRS 102, Section 32, 'Events After the End of the Reporting Period', the 2022 second interim dividend has not been included as a liability in this condensed set of financial statements.

7 Investments held at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) 

As at    As at    As at 
                           30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 
                           GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000 
Opening valuation                  140,132   140,316   140,316 
Analysis of transactions made during the period/year 
Purchases at cost                  24,185    18,769    40,734 
Sale proceeds                    (22,173)   (23,023)   (43,210) 
(Losses)/gains on investments            (7,039)   2,969                2,292 
Closing valuation                  135,105   139,031   140,132 
Closing cost                     141,583   138,251   139,848 
Closing investment holding (losses)/gains      (6,478)   780     284 
Closing valuation                  135,105   139,031   140,132

The Company received GBP22,173,000 from investments sold in the six month period ended 30 June 2022 (six months ended 30 June 2021: GBP23,023,000). The book cost of these investments when they were purchased was GBP22,209,000 (six months ended 30 June 2021: GBP21,836,000). These investments have been revalued over time and until they were sold any unrealised gains/losses were included in the fair value of the investments. 

As at     As at      As at 
                    30 June 2022  30 June 2021  31 December 2021 
                    GBP'000     GBP'000      GBP'000 
Gains on investments 
Net (losses)/gains on investments    (5,875)    541  (545) 
Net (losses)/gains on derivatives    (1,164)    2,428 2,837 
Net (losses)/gains on investments    (7,039)    2,969            2,292 
 
                                        As at    As at    As at 
                                        30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 
                                                     2021 
                                        GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000 
Closing valuation 
Investments at fair value through profit or loss                135,398   139,439   139,501 
Derivative financial (liabilities)/assets held at fair value through profit or (293)    (408)    631 
loss 
Closing valuation                               135,105   139,031   140,132

8 Receivables, Cash and cash equivalents and Payables 

As at    As at    As at 
                    30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 
                    GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000 
Receivables 
Sales for future settlement       -      586     - 
Accrued income             1,380    1,128    1,108 
Prepaid expenses            23      33      53 
Management fee rebate          131     51      80 
Total receivables            1,534    1,798    1,241 
Cash and cash equivalents 
Cash at bank              3,670    1,302    2,526 
Amounts held at futures clearing houses 551     1,041    345 
Cash on deposit             -      4,601                602 
Total cash and cash equivalents     4,221    6,944    3,473 
Payables 
Purchases for future settlement     2,577    684     - 
Expenses payable and deferred income  344     351     314 
Management fee payable         1,258    438     771 
Other payables             2      3      2 
Total payables             4,181    1,476    1,087

9 Called up share capital 

As at 30 June 2022                    As at 30 June 2021          As at 31 December 2021 
       Number of shares           Nominal value GBP'000 Number of shares  Nominal value   Number of shares  Nominal value 
                                              GBP'000                 GBP'000 
Ordinary 
Shares of 1p 
Ordinary 
Shares in 
issue at the 141,723,022             1,417        144,605,771    1,446       144,605,771    1,446 
beginning of 
the period/ 
year 
Ordinary 
Shares issued                                                             -- 
during the  2,765,000              28          -         -         - 
period/ year 
Purchase of 
Ordinary   (1,350,000)             (14)         (1,238,000)    (12)        (2,882,749)    (29) 
Shares held 
in treasury 
Ordinary 
Shares in 
issue at the 143,138,022             1,431        143,367,771    1,434       141,723,022    1,417 
end of the 
period/year 
Treasury 
Shares 
(Ordinary 
Shares of 1p) 
Treasury 
Shares at the 
beginning of 3,022,749              30          140,000      1         140,000      1 
the period/ 
year 
Ordinary 
Shares issued 
from treasury (2,765,000)             (28)         -         -         -         - 
during the 
period/year 
Purchase of 
Ordinary   1,350,000              14          1,238,000     12         2,882,749     29 
Shares held 
in treasury 
Treasury 
Shares at the 1,607,749              16          1,378,000     13         3,022,749     30 
end of the 
period/year 
Total 
Ordinary 
Shares in 
issue and in 144,745,771             1,447        144,745,771    1,447       144,745,771    1,447 
treasury at 
the end of 
the period/ 
year

The analysis of the capital reserve is as follows: 

Six months ended 30 June 2022  Six months ended 30 June 2021  Year ended 31 December 2021 
           Realised  Investment Total   Realised  Investment Total   Realised  Investment Total 
           capital  holding   capital  capital  holding   capital  capital  holding   capital 
           reserve  (losses)  reserve  reserve  (losses)  reserve  reserve  (losses)  reserve 
           GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000 
Capital reserve at 
the beginning of the 3,189   284     3,473   1,290   2,059    3,349   1,290   2,059    3,349 
period/year 
(Losses)/gains on 
realisation of    (277)   -      (277)   4,248   -      4,248   4,067   -      4,067 
investments at fair 
value 
Realised currency 
losses during the  (278)   -      (278)   (140)   -      (140)   (145)   -      (145) 
period/year 
Movement in     -     (6,762)   (6,762)  -     (1,279)   (1,279)  -     (1,775)   (1,775) 
unrealised losses 
Dividends paid    (1,629)  -      (1,629)  (1,865)  -      (1,865)  (2,023)  -      (2,023) 
Capital reserve at 
the end of the    1,005   (6,478)   (5,473)  3,533   780     4,313   3,189   284     3,473 
period/year

The above split in capital reserve is shown in accordance with provisions of the Statement of Recommended Practice 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts', 2022.

10 Related party transactions

M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited, as investment manager is a related party to the Company. The management fee payable to the Investment Manager for the period is disclosed in the condensed income statement and in note 3, amounts outstanding at the period end are shown in note 8.

The Company holds an investment in M&G European Loan Fund which is managed by M&G Investment Management Limited. At the period end this was valued at GBP16,101,058 (30 June 2021: GBP17,458,741) and represented 11.92% (30 June 2021: 12.16%) of the Company's investment portfolio.

The Directors of the Company are related parties. For further details of the annual fees payable to the Directors, please refer to the Related party disclosure and transactions with the Investment Manager section above.

11 Fair value hierarchy

Under FRS 102 an entity is required to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy shall have the levels stated below.

-- Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

-- Level 2: other significant observable inputs (including quoted prices for similar investments, interest rates, prepayments, credit risk, spread premium, credit ratings etc).

-- Level 3: significant unobservable inputs (including the Company's own assumptions in determining the fair value of investments, discounted cashflow model or single broker quote).

The financial assets measured at FVTPL are grouped into the fair value hierarchy as follows: 

As at 30 June 2022         As at 30 June 2021         As at 31 December 2021 
          Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total  Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total  Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 
          GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000 
Financial assets 
at FVTPL 
Debt Instruments  -    47,723  71,574  119,297 -    60,039  61,941  121,980 -    54,382  67,599  121,981 
Investment in   -    16,101  -    16,101 -    17,459  -    17,459 -    17,520  -    17,520 
funds 
Derivatives    338   65    -    403   -    151   -    151   -    667   -    667 
Financial 
liabilities at 
FVTPL 
Derivatives    -    (696)  -    (696)  (238)  (321)  -    (559)  (36)   -    -    (36) 
Net fair value   338   63,193  71,574  135,105 (238)  77,328  61,941  139,031 (36)   72,569  67,599  140,132

Valuation techniques for Level 3

The debt investments within the Company utilise a number of valuation methodologies such as a discounted cash flow model, which will use the relevant credit spread and underlying reference instrument to calculate a discount rate. Unobservable inputs typically include spread premiums and internal credit ratings.

Some debt instruments are valued at par and are monitored to ensure this represents fair value for these instruments. On a monthly basis these instruments are assessed to understand whether there is any evidence of market price movements, including impairment or any upcoming refinancing.

In addition, some are priced by a single broker quote, which is typically the traded broker, who provides an indicative mark.

12 Capital commitments

There were outstanding unfunded investment commitments of GBP2,812,000 (30 June 2021: GBP4,821,000) at the period/year end. 

As at    As at    As at 
                        30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 
                        GBP'000    GBP'000    GBP'000 
Bayswater RD Mercury Var. Rate 31 May 2024   1,293    2,235    1,862 
Project Grey Var. Rate 30 Apr 2025 (Senior)  642     -      - 
Project Grey Var. Rate 30 Apr 2025 (Junior)  371     -      - 
Intu (SGS) Finco Limited Var. Rate 31 Mar 2024 229     -      229 
Bayswater RD Mercury Var. Rate 1 May 2024   137     201     173 
Kaveh Ventures LLC Var. Rate 22 Mar 2024    82      323     163 
Jamshid Ventures Var. Rate 23 Jul 2023     58      328     125 
Lewisham Var. Rate 12 Feb 2023         -      519     - 
Greensky Var. Rate 11 Dec 2023         -      476     - 
Harmoney Warehouse No 2 Var. Rate 31 Dec 2026 -      301     - 
Sonovate Var. Rate 12 Apr 2022         -      280     - 
Valentine Senior Var. Rate 7 Mar 2022     -      133     133 
Alchemy Copyrights Var. Rate 16 Dec 2022    -      -      109 
Bread Holdings Var. Rate 1 Sep 2028      -      -      72 
Gate 1 Var. Rate 4 Jun 2022 (Junior)      -      21      - 
Gate 1 Var. Rate 4 Jun 2022 (Senior)      -      4      - 
                        2,812    4,821    2,866

13 Half Year Report

The financial information contained in this Half Year Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021 has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

The figures and financial information for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the Auditor on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews 
Sequence No.:  189995 
EQS News ID:  1448725 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1448725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.