Freitag, 23.09.2022
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
WKN: A1C0DX ISIN: SE0003366871 Ticker-Symbol: SSV2 
Tradegate
22.09.22
16:49 Uhr
0,051 Euro
-0,001
-1,93 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.09.2022 | 09:29
Decision by the Disciplinary Committee regarding SAS AB

Stockholm, September 23, 2022 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm
has found that SAS AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq
Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of
three annual fees, corresponding to an amount of approximately SEK 1,960,000. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company's CEO provided the media
with insider information regarding the decided pilot strike before the Company
disclosed the same information through a press release. The Company has
therefore acted in breach of item 3.1.1 in the Rulebook by not disclosing the
information in a non-discriminatory manner in accordance with Article 17 of the
EU Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of the Commission Implementing
Regulation (EU) 2016/1055. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available
at:https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 

About the Disciplinary Committee

The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions
regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules
and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a
member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to
the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and
pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding
possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning,
a fine or delisting. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning,
a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but
are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market.
The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with
experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the
Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities
market. 

Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme
Court Justice Petter 

Asp (Deputy Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Johan Danelius, Company Director
Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel, Company Director Joakim Strid,
Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar
Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson
Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
