Quality management systems have an important role to play in the recent acceleration of digitalization across all business processes, by delivering products and services swiftly and providing a seamless user experience. Over 90 companies from 6 countries, mostly active in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, have chosen QMex as their software-as-a-service and digital solutions provider for quality management applications.

The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers' purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems.

Head of IT for QMex's quality management software developer BTS, Nadi Tanca commented, "Today, companies are working to build trust, and in an era where trust is the main currency in business, quality management has become a critical function for all companies."

"Quality management software delivers competitive advantages"

Explaining that digital quality management systems can help companies achieve competitive advantages, Tanca went on to elaborate on how QMex enables companies which have Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in the pharma, medical equipment, cosmetics and food supplements industries to digitize their quality management systems. "With QMex, clients can run their quality management systems in accordance with international standards such as GxP, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, Data Integrity, ISPE GAMP. QMex ensures manufacturers can pass FDA, MHRA, EU, WHO inspections successfully."

The quality management software sector expected to reach USD 16.67 billion

QMex is preferred by over 90 companies in 6 countries because it ensures their quality management process is fully transparent and audit-secure. According to GrandviewResearch, the size of the quality management software industry will top USD 16.67 billion by 2028. Tanca further commented, "QMex has an exceptionally flexible modular structure, which can be integrated seamlessly into business applications to provide optimized, secure, customizable solutions that are stable and flexible at the same time. We are justifiably proud to be able to say that since 2011, BTS Bilisim has helped more than 200 clients on their digital journey."

