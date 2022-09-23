FXCM Group, LLC ('FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services has won three awards at the 2022 Global Forex Awards

FXCM was awarded Most Transparent Forex Broker globally, Best Forex Trading Experience in Europe and Best Forex Trading PlatforminMENA

The Global Forex Awards recognise and champion the best performing providers of liquidity, CRM, execution, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the forex trading ecosystem.

In line with its "Client First, Trader Driven" approach, FXCM recently reduced its spreads1 by as much as 54% on major currency pairs and indices. The firm also continues to deliver quality execution with 84%2 of all orders receiving positive slippage or zero slippage.

It has also expanded its services throughout 2022, growing its CFD offering with the doubling of its French, German and UK share offerings and launching Australian single share CFD trading with zero data fees and commissions* to enhance the service provided to clients.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: "Taking home three awards which recognise transparency, trading experience and our platform across the globe is hugely rewarding and testament to our team's hard work over the past year. Volatility has well and truly returned to the FX market this year presenting many new opportunities to retail investors. We are committed to being "Client First, Trader Driven" and will continue to make our pricing more competitive than ever and deliver top quality execution for our clients."

This award win follows up on the numerous awards won by FXCM in the past year, including Broker of the Year at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022, BestRetail Forex Broker in Europe at the Global Forex Awards 2022, Best Zero Commission Broker at ADVFN Awards 2022 and Best Forex Trading Platform award at the 2021 Shares Awards.

1The above changes currently apply to TS2 accounts. FXCM intends to apply similar changes to MT4 accounts in the future. MT4 is a 3rd party platform and therefore there are additional technical challenges when it comes to making pricing changes.

2As per the June 2022 Slippage Statistics Report. The data comes from various order types that executed through FXCM Group from 1 January, 2022 to 30 June, 2022. Data excludes certain types of non-direct clients, e.g. clients of certain intermediaries.

*Zero Commission: FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

