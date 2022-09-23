Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (10/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that SAS AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company on July 4, 2022, made inside information available in a discriminatory manner when its CEO informed the media about a pilot strike before that information had been disclosed through a press release. The Company thereby breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation in conjunction with Article 2 of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, and consequently also item 3.1.1 in the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1091228