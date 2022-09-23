Anzeige
Freitag, 23.09.2022
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2022 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (10/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that SAS AB (the
"Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and
therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company on July 4, 2022, made
inside information available in a discriminatory manner when its CEO informed
the media about a pilot strike before that information had been disclosed
through a press release. The Company thereby breached Article 17 of the EU
Market Abuse Regulation in conjunction with Article 2 of the Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, and consequently also item 3.1.1 in the
Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1091228
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
