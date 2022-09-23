Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Sharing of inside information to a group of journalists

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded and fined SAS AB for sharing inside information with a group of journalists before the information was disclosed to the market in accordance with the requirements. A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2022 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen The resume is also attached to this notice. In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, chapter 8, Supplement A - Nasdaq Copenhagen, Part G, rule 29. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1091220