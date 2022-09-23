A recent report by the International Energy Agency Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA PVSP) reviews the current regulatory and industrial landscape for end-of-life PV management in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and the United States.A group of researchers and industry experts from across Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States have compiled a review of current regulations and industrial policies for the management of end-of-life PV modules. The IEA PVSP report found that the volume of end-of-life PV modules is still small, but there are appropriate ...

