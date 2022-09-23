ELUXURA: Middle East's first online destination for clean and ethical luxury beauty embraces its new identity

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balmessence, the Middle East's first and only online destination for clean and ethical luxury beauty, relaunches as ELUXURA and moves to its new online home at eluxura.com. Since going live in 2016, Balmessence, now ELUXURA, has advocated for transformation and transparency in the beauty market, inspiring consumers to make sustainable and ethical choices.





Angela Turovskaya, founder of ELUXURA, says their ultimate goal is to redefine the concept of luxury and to promote long-term well-being with certified clean and ethical beauty brands and rare fragrances.

ELUXURA opens its doors for everyone to experience the true meaning of luxury as it embodies its renewed purpose of creating a positive impact and accelerating the shift towards sustainability in the luxury beauty segment.

Angela Turovskaya, founder of ELUXURA, says, "As we move to our new online home at eluxura.com, we are proud to say our brands echo our promise of being 'the heart of pure luxury', a destination where sustainability, ethical beauty and luxury can coexist. Luxury is naturally sustainable and focuses on quality and craftsmanship. Luxury beauty should be clean, ethical and transparent, inspiring long-term well-being."

ELUXURA is powered by Wellness United Inc, the leading distributor of ethical beauty brands in the GCC. "The digital transformation into ELUXURA.COM has proven an exciting journey that is now breaking new highs in ethical beauty segment and I am proud to be part of this journey! ELUXURA is well suited to expand its regional reach and be the leading voice of Ethical Beauty in the GCC," emphasises Neil Cabral, Board Member of Wellness United Inc.

According to Ms Turovskaya, they see the importance of minimising the presence of harmful ingredients and preservatives in what we consume. ELUXURA remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the best choices in sustainable luxury beauty, ensuring the same personalised, seamless experience that its clients know and love.

About Eluxura:

Powered by Wellness United Inc., the leading distributor of ethical beauty brands in the GCC. ELUXURA is founded on the belief that ethical and clean beauty should be the norm, and is the Middle East's first and only online destination focused on offering sustainable luxury beauty brands and rare, sophisticated fragrances.

