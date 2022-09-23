The maximum rebate in Ireland's new scheme is €2,400 ($2,345) for PV systems up to 6 kW in size. It will remain at this level for 2022 and 2023.Ireland's Ministry for the Environment, Climate and Communications has announced the introduction of a rebate scheme for rooftop PV installations in non-residential buildings. Under the new scheme, which will be managed by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), businesses, public organizations and community groups will be entitled to maximum rebates of €2,400 per project. "In 2022 the maximum grant available is €2,400 and it will remain ...

