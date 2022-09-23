Coinfirm, the leading crypto AML compliance and illicit asset tracing solution provider, is announcing the expansion of the Atomic AML Oracle to cover an additional 8 blockchains, further strengthening subscribers' crypto compliance.

In line with the FATF's (Financial Action Task Force's) recommendations, published in its Updated Guidance for a Risk-Based Approach to Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers document in October of 2021, DeFi operators are to be viewed as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). In response to this move, Coinfirm created the Atomic AML Oracle.

An ever-increasing number of national regulators are looking to place decentralised finance (DeFi) firmly under their respective anti-money laundering remits, to continue combatting terrorism financing, fraud, scams and other illicit activities. Along with the FATF, these organisations include the CFTC and the SEC in the U.S., whereas recommendations published in documents like MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets) published by the European Commission will set the tone for DeFi regulation in the EU.

The new blockchains to be covered by the AML Oracle are the Abitrum, Avalanche, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), Celo, Fantom, Optimism and Polygon chains. Coming soon to the Atomic AML Oracle will be the implementation of the Ethereum Classic and RSK blockchains, further increasing its reach.

The number of addresses blacklisted covering the OFAC sanctions lists, terrorism financiers, narcotics traffickers, arms dealers, major recent hacker wallets, and other high-risk flags by the service has grown steadily to encompass 1,000 on each blockchain supported by the Atomic AML Oracle. Batches of ca. 20 addresses are added to the blacklist per week as they are added to the OFAC sanctions list and numerous other global databases listing bad actors' addresses continuously curtailing their ability to operate in the crypto space.

The Oracle has been generating increasing user interest since the launch of the Oracle on Ethereum in May of 2022 so the Oracle's freemium trial has now ended. To continue gleaning deep, risk-mitigating insights from the Atomic AML Oracle, contact Coinfirm for a monthly subscription and licence.

About Coinfirm

Coinfirm is the world leader in blockchain analytics and RegTech solutions, creating a safer blockchain economy by protecting entities from being tainted with funds originating from illicit activities like ransomware hacks, human trafficking and terrorist financing through risk scoring entities, addresses and transactions.

The company, using 350+ proprietary risk algorithms while monitoring 25k+ blockchain entities, provides seamless, scalable tools to comply with stringent regulatory requirements for both CeFi and DeFi.

Founded in 2016, Coinfirm is headquartered in the UK, with the company retaining offices in Poland, Canada, France and Japan. Over 300 entities have trusted the company to provide RegTech solutions.

For more information visit: www.coinfirm.com

