Freitag, 23.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2022 | 12:05
118 Leser
Aspo Oyj: Rolf Jansson appointed acting Managing Director of Leipurin

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
September 23, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Rolf Jansson appointed acting Managing Director of Leipurin

The last workday of Heli Arantola, CEO of Aspo Group subsidiary Leipurin, has been specified as September 30, 2022. As announced on Aspo's stock exchange release on June 27, 2022, Arantola has resigned to join another company.

Aspo Group's CEO Rolf Jansson will take on the role of acting Managing Director of Leipurin from October 1, 2022. In addition, Aspo's Vice President of Corporate Development Mikko Heikkilä takes responsibility for Leipurin's selected strategic projects. The selection process for Leipurin's new Managing Director is underway.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 900 professionals.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
