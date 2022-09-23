After witnessing numerous repetitive software implementations, DevCare Solutions leads the charge to provide organizations with a secured technology future using their innovative accelerators.

Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - DevCare Solutions (the Company), a leading provider in Digital solutions, CRM Services, App Modernization, Cloud Services, Enterprise Services and Emerging Technologies is pleased to announce its leap into the world of tech accelerators and frameworks providing enhanced capabilities for DevSecOps Automation, RPA, Digital Transformation and Modernization, Conversational Technology, and CRM allowing their customers achieve better and quicker output.

DevCare Solution Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8896/137984_2e0c26bea4789995_001full.jpg

Several organizations suffer the drawbacks of using the time-consuming and repetitive implementations delivering inefficient services to their customers. This issue of mundane efforts remains to be conquered. With its keen eyes on such mundane IT development patterns, DevCare Solutions devised a plan to start their R&D wing which focuses only on identifying such patterns and strategizing ways to develop accelerators which significantly reduce time and cost to their clients.

Arvind Kandula, the Chief Technology Officer at DevCare Solutions said, "We believe in providing outcome-based value propositions to our clients. Reducing the time-to-market and cost is number one priority, as we see our clients continuing to embrace modern technologies". To fully embrace automation, DevC are Solutions helps organizations with a variety of IT-enabled solutions that ensure growth and sustainability in the modern world including creating products and accelerators that benefit their customers.

DevCare Solutions delights itself with the announcement of DevLabs to boost their ROI and eliminate tedious design patterns and development using pre-designed software by providing customers with scalable, secure and sustainable IT-solutions. Customers benefit from these DevLab's features:

Digital Accelerator is an end-to-end platform that helps customers lay their digital foundation. It also helps developers develop APIs and microservices thereby providing an arena for standardization across the organization.

is an end-to-end platform that helps customers lay their digital foundation. It also helps developers develop APIs and microservices thereby providing an arena for standardization across the organization. DevOps Automation Accelerator ensures the sustainability of an organization by creating highly reliable applications.

ensures the sustainability of an organization by creating highly reliable applications. Salesforce Health Cloud is a pre-built health and management capability with robust and secure EHR/EMR integrations. It ensures that customers accelerate the development and deployment of their business needs.

is a pre-built health and management capability with robust and secure EHR/EMR integrations. It ensures that customers accelerate the development and deployment of their business needs. RPA Accelerators are pre-built modules that help scale an organization's need for Robotic Process Automation.

are pre-built modules that help scale an organization's need for Robotic Process Automation. Conversational AI Accelerator helps organizations interact with their customers through chatbots. This means that an organization can provide 24/7 user engagement platforms to address various simple queries or conduct complex business processes in real-time.

helps organizations interact with their customers through chatbots. This means that an organization can provide 24/7 user engagement platforms to address various simple queries or conduct complex business processes in real-time. MS .NET Accelerator helps organizations rapidly convert their existing legacy .NET applications to modern .NET Core based applications.

About DevCare Solutions

DevCare Solutions is a leading IT solutions provider offering proficient services in software development, design and managing digital service solutions that are completely customizable, versatile, flexible, intuitive and designed to meet their clients' basic needs.

It is laser-focused on providing digital foundation and transformation services for next generation technologies.

