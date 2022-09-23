The "Germany Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the German life insurance segment.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the German life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the German economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the German life insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of the German economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- The German insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- The German life insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.
- The German life insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
- Distribution channels deployed by the German life insurers.
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the German life insurance segment for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Summary Trends and KPIs
- Key Trends by Line of Business
- Pension Insurance
- Endowment
- Term Life
- Capitalization
- Other Life Insurance
- Distribution Channels
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Profiles
- Reinsurance
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
- R V Lebensversicherung AG
- Generali Deutschland Lebensversicherung AG
- Debeka Lebensversicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit Sitz Koblenz am Rhein
- Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungsaktiengesellschaft
- Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft
- Metzler Pensionsfonds AG
- Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit
- AXA Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft
- Proxalto Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft
- Viridium Group GmbH Co. KG
