The "Germany Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the German life insurance segment.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the German life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the German economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the German life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of the German economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

The German insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

The German life insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

The German life insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by the German life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for the German life insurance segment for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Pension Insurance

Endowment

Term Life

Capitalization

Other Life Insurance

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Competitive Landscape

Regulatory and Compliance

Competitor Profiles

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

R V Lebensversicherung AG

Generali Deutschland Lebensversicherung AG

Debeka Lebensversicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit Sitz Koblenz am Rhein

Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungsaktiengesellschaft

Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft

Metzler Pensionsfonds AG

Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit

AXA Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft

Proxalto Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft

Viridium Group GmbH Co. KG

