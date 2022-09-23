Anzeige
Freitag, 23.09.2022
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 
PR Newswire
23.09.2022 | 12:28
Huawei's Smart Urban Rail Network Solution Is Unveiled at InnoTrans 2022

BERLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoTrans 2022 took place from September 20 to 23 in Berlin, Germany. At this conference, Huawei demonstrated its innovative applications, practices, and achievements in smart rail construction and development. In the " Digitalization of Rail Infrastructure " exhibition area, Huawei showcased extensive smart urban rail solutions, including Wi-Fi 6 train-to-ground communications network, smart station, and smart inspection solutions.


Innovative Wi-Fi 6 accelerates digital transformation towards smart urban rail

In terms of urban rail transit, fully automated train operations require real-time backhaul of bandwidth-hungry services such as PIS.

Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 Train-To-Ground Communications Network Solution leverages many technological innovations, achieving real-time service transmission with up to 1.4 Gbit/s bandwidth at a speed of 160 km/h. Furthermore, MBB soft handover ensures stable transmission for train-to-ground services. Huawei's solution takes the lead in implementing always-on, large-bandwidth, and low-latency transmission of all services, facilitating automated urban rail train operations and ensuring safe travel for citizens.

Smart stations greatly improve travel experience

In urban rail stations, to ensure efficient operations of the OCC, a data communications network is needed to connect terminals at every corner of the station to the OCC.

Huawei's Intelligent Low-Carbon Campus Network Solution provides a unique simplified architecture comprising a central switch and plug-and-play RUs, achieving "one device, one network". The industry-leading optical-electrical PoE technology provides 60 W PoE++ at distances of 300 meters. One-off cabling supports smooth evolution for the next 15 years, and the green and energy-saving design enables sustainable development of station services.

Integrated IP networks support multi-line operations of urban rail

Huawei's Smart Urban Rail Network Solution uses FlexE-based hard slicing technology to centrally carry and securely isolate many urban rail service systems, including AFC, PIS, and ACS. This delivers stable intra-line and inter-line data transmission at a large bandwidth, fast urban rail service migration to the cloud, on-demand resource allocation, and flexible scalability, helping customers transform from single-line operations to multi-line operations.

Currently, Huawei's smart urban rail solutions have served over 300 urban rail lines. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to dive deep into urban rail service scenarios by fully leveraging its technical prowess and experience in digital transformation.

During InnoTrans 2022, Huawei held the 9th Global Rail Summit on 22nd September at the Grand Hyatt Berlin to explore the most efficient ways of Driving Digitalization in Future Rail to Create New Value Together.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huaweis-smart-urban-rail-network-solution-is-unveiled-at-innotrans-2022-301631958.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
