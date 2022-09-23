DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the share class "AMUNDI MSCI SWITZERLAND UCITS ETF - CHF (C)" "LU1681044993"

Amundi Index Solutions (CE2D) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the share class "AMUNDI MSCI SWITZERLAND UCITS ETF - CHF (C)" "LU1681044993" 23-Sep-2022 / 12:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amundi Index Solutions

Société d'investissement à capital variable

Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer

L-2520 Luxembourg

R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810

(the « SICAV »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

of the share class

"AMUNDI MSCI SWITZERLAND UCITS ETF - CHF (C)"

"LU1681044993"

Luxembourg, 16/09/2022

Dear Shareholder,

We inform you that the board of directors of the SICAV (the "Board") has decided to proceed with a split of the shares of the class of shares "AMUNDI MSCI SWITZERLAND UCITS ETF - CHF (C)" (ISIN: LU1681044993) (the "Share Class").

A split operation consists of dividing the value of each share of the Share Class but at the same time increasing the number of shares held by the investor so that the operation has no impact on the total value of the investment.

The Board has therefore resolved to divide by 40 the Net Asset Value (the "NAV") per share of the Share Class and to simultaneously multiply by 40 the number of shares of the Share Class held by each shareholder. As a result, one share initially held in the Share Class will correspond, following the split, to 40 shares of the Share Class with a NAV of a fortieth of its NAV before the split.

Such NAV division and simultaneous increase of the number of your shares in the Share Class will be applicable from the NAV of the 27/09/2022 (NAV calculated and published on 28/09/2022).

To operate the share split, subscriptions and redemptions will be suspended on the Primary Market from 23/09/2022 to 27/09/2022 (both included).

Orders received after the cut off at 5.00pm on 27/09/2022 will be executed on the divided NAV according to the resolution set above.

Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the share split will be borne by the Management Company.

Please note that this operation does not have any impact on the total value of the shares you hold.

The latest prospectus of the SICAV and Key Investor Information Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office.

Yours faithfully,

The Board

