The Intelliconnect Acquisition adds Custom RF Microwave Interconnect Solutions for High Reliability Harsh Environment Applications.

Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Intelliconnect, a supplier of RF connectors, adapters, and cable assemblies.

Founded in 2003 and based in Chelmsford, UK., Intelliconnect has grown rapidly since its inception, becoming a market leader in design-led RF (radio frequency) components.

Regarding the addition of Intelliconnect to the Trexon team, Mark Twaalfhoven, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Trexon stated,

"The addition of Intelliconnect brings a customer-centric organization with a level of expertise and experience that aligns with the Trexon strategic vision of delivering application specific solutions. Their innovation enables the development of critical technologies that support key megatrend drivers such as AI and the application for quantum computing. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Intelliconnect."

Of the transaction, Dr. Nildeep Patel, President of Trexon Engineered Products Division stated,

"Adding Intelliconnect to the Engineered Products portfolio builds on our current expertise in RF products designed for highly engineered systems for a range of applications. Their unique capability of combining high precision RF products performing at cryogenic temperatures adds yet another dimension to our already proven RF technology range."

Speaking on the transaction, Intelliconnect's founder, Roy Phillips said:

"After nearly 20 years of success and growth, we recognised that to reach the next level of excellence, Intelliconnect needed to be part of a bigger, financially strong group which has the same aspirations, goals, and vision that we do. We are confident that Trexon is the perfect partner. Their strong track record in acquiring good businesses and making them better whilst investing and supporting their existing teams is one of the key reasons that we chose them as our acquirer."

And, speaking of the transaction, Gareth Phillips, Intelliconnect's Managing Director, added:

Trexon is highly aligned with Intelliconnect's philosophy and desire to grow our world class RF and Cryogenic product offering. We have worked hard to build a solid platform of best-in-class services and products and we are thrilled to be partnering with the wider Trexon family to take us to the next level and beyond. I am very much looking forward to working with Trexon to maximize our potential and that of our fantastic employees."

About Trexon:

Founded in 1979, Trexon (formerly TPC Wire Cable Company) is a leading designer and provider of high-performance wire, cable, connectors, assemblies, and accessories used in harsh, high cost-of-failure environments. Trexon's products are designed to exceed customer performance specifications and withstand abuse from impact, abrasion, flexing, chemicals, extreme temperatures, miniaturization, and other demanding design requirements. Trexon's products are specially constructed for a wide range of design challenges across high-reliability applications in diversified industrial end markets, defense, aerospace, medical and other industries. For more information, visit trexonglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005044/en/

Contacts:

Ross Martinez

rmartinez@trexonglobal.com