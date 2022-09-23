Lambdatest, Inc.: Top Executives Join LambdaTest to Accelerate Global Growth

The company has also elevated testing industry veteran, Sripriya Kalyanasundaram, formerly with UiPath, and Cognizant, to Strategy and Evangelism, CEO's Office

San Francisco, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sep 23, 2022, San Francisco: LambdaTest, the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform announced the elevation of Sripriya Kalyanasundaram, formerly with UiPath, and Cognizant, to Strategy and Evangelism, CEO's Office at LambdaTest, and the appointments of Manoj Kumar, Vice President - Developer Relations, Arvind Chandrashekar, Vice President - Global Alliances and Channels, Subash Nambiar, Vice President - Enterprise Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan, and Mohit Juneja, Vice President - Strategic Partnerships and Business Development.



An industry veteran with vast experience in the testing landscape, Sripriya has witnessed and led the changes in the testing industry. She started her journey with Cognizant in 1995 and served until 2019. Her last designation at Cognizant was Vice President-Digital Business. Post Cognizant, Sripriya joined UiPath as SVP. She joined LambdaTest as a Global Partner Enablement Leader in April 2022 to lead the partnership ecosystem. As Sripriya moves into her new role, she will spearhead strategy and evangelism at CEO's office, work closely with the leadership team, help further the vision of LambdaTest, and set the organization on an exciting new course.

Joining Sripriya are industry experts and community leaders who will enable the ecosystem by working closely with global partners including system integrators, test automation platforms, and cloud providers, including the QA community.

Manoj Kumar, VP-Developer Relations, is a leading testing community member and he will work extensively across the testers and developers community space. He will also handle the open source office and act as a sounding board for the engineering teams given his deep knowledge and expertise of the space. Notably, Manoj is a member of the project leadership committee for Selenium and an Appium committer. He has also delivered keynote sessions at Selenium Conference, STeP-IN, and SLASSCOM apart from other technical talks around the world. Manoj has previously worked at and been a part of digital transformation programs at leading companies like Thoughtworks, Wipro, and IAG, among others.

VP-Developer Relations, is a leading testing community member and he will work extensively across the testers and developers community space. He will also handle the open source office and act as a sounding board for the engineering teams given his deep knowledge and expertise of the space. Notably, Manoj is a member of the project leadership committee for Selenium and an Appium committer. He has also delivered keynote sessions at Selenium Conference, STeP-IN, and SLASSCOM apart from other technical talks around the world. Manoj has previously worked at and been a part of digital transformation programs at leading companies like Thoughtworks, Wipro, and IAG, among others. Arvind Chandrashekar, VP - Global Alliances and Channels, is a seasoned partner development leader with over 20 years of experience. Having worked for and with large advisories, GSIs, and channels/resellers, his never-ending fascination towards developing partnerships and to build scalable, robust joint GTM engines will amplify growth for LambdaTest. Prior to LambdaTest, Arvind held key global leadership roles with Microsoft/GitHub, Pegasystems, Wipro, Infosys, Cognizant, etc. He is laser-focused on developing global growth partnerships to deliver customer success.

VP - Global Alliances and Channels, is a seasoned partner development leader with over 20 years of experience. Having worked for and with large advisories, GSIs, and channels/resellers, his never-ending fascination towards developing partnerships and to build scalable, robust joint GTM engines will amplify growth for LambdaTest. Prior to LambdaTest, Arvind held key global leadership roles with Microsoft/GitHub, Pegasystems, Wipro, Infosys, Cognizant, etc. He is laser-focused on developing global growth partnerships to deliver customer success. Subash Nambiar , VP - Enterprise Sales for APAC, is a veteran testing technology executive with 20+ years of experience and comes onboard to spearhead LambdaTest's growing enterprise business in Asia Pacific & Japan. He has held multiple leadership roles in leading enterprises including Sauce Labs, Oracle, IBM, PTC, and LG Software, and is an internationally accredited ICT thought leader with rich experience in solutioning that meets customers' needs.

, VP - Enterprise Sales for APAC, is a veteran testing technology executive with 20+ years of experience and comes onboard to spearhead LambdaTest's growing enterprise business in Asia Pacific & Japan. He has held multiple leadership roles in leading enterprises including Sauce Labs, Oracle, IBM, PTC, and LG Software, and is an internationally accredited ICT thought leader with rich experience in solutioning that meets customers' needs. Mohit Juneja, VP - Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, has over a decade of experience and has worked previously with Microsoft and GitHub. In his role at LambdaTest, Mohit will focus on driving strategic technology partnerships to grow the ecosystem of DevOps, Cloud, and Testing tools leveraging the LambdaTest platform. Within Microsoft, Mohit has worked with Microsoft Consulting Services, Corporate Strategy, and later as the Business Lead for the Azure Application Development portfolio. Prior to LambdaTest, Mohit was responsible for scaling GTM across the Asia market for GitHub and played a pivotal role in expanding GitHub's reach across enterprise customers.





"We are excited to announce the elevation of Sripriya to lead strategy and evangelism at CEO's office. With her expertise, the leadership team will get invaluable advice that will help unlock the next stage of growth for LambdaTest. With leaders like Arvind, Subash, Mohit, and Manoj joining, LambdaTest will be able to deliver on our mission to help both our customers and partners who want to scale their go-to-market through faster release velocity and the community at large through our many community-focused initiatives," said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest.

With the new leadership joining LambdaTest, it will enable innovation in the continuous testing space and meet the expectations of the customers, partners, and the community in a fast-paced digital world.

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 10,000+ customers and 1+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs. LambdaTest has 300+ team members working across the globe. To know more about LambdaTest, visit https://lambdatest.com and to join the organization as it grows at rocket speed, visit https://www.lambdatest.com/career .

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and

testers ship code faster. Over 10,000+ customers and 1+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for

customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-