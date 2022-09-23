AirCarbon Exchange Wins Environmental Finance's Best Carbon Exchange Award for 2022

ABU DHABI, UAE, LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) is delighted to have been voted as the best carbon exchange in Environmental Finance's Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings 2022, making it the second consecutive year ACX has been awarded the title following 2021's win.

ACX is grateful for all the support it has received from those voting in the awards with particular thanks to Environmental Finance for showcasing the excellent work being carried out in the voluntary carbon market sector.

"The Environmental Finance Award is the most coveted industry honor in our space. It is therefore, humbling to receive the award for the second year running," said William Pazos, Managing Director and Co-Founder of ACX. "It's a nod to our world-class team who tirelessly works to bring price transparency through innovation to the carbon markets. But mostly, it speaks to a broader synergy between ACX and its members. In the end, we are here to serve them."

The award is the culmination of an incredibly busy year at ACX with the exchange expanding its operations across the world as it seeks to open up carbon markets so companies can achieve their net zero targets. Brazil, Africa and the Middle East have been three key areas where ACX has made significant inroads with the exchange working with its partners EQAO and BlockC to establish a voluntary carbon marketplace in Brazil as well as hosting the world's first ever auction of micromobility carbon credits.

In Africa, ACX is collaborating with the Nairobi International Financial Centre and the Nairobi Securities Exchange to develop Kenya's first carbon exchange while in the Middle East ACX has bolstered its presence and helped the Abu Dhabi Global Market achieve the landmark of being the world's first carbon neutral International Finance Centre.

As well as helping others achieve their climate goals, ACX stood out among its peers when it became the world's first carbon negative exchange in May 2021, having offset its carbon emissions 12 months into the future through the Onil Stoves Guatemala Uspantan project. This commitment was continued this year with the purchase of credits from the Katingan Peatland Restoration and Conservation Project in Indonesia.

In June, ACX went live with the Global Emission Reduction contract, or GER, a pioneering environmental product that has the potential to become the global reference price for carbon offsetters. The previous month, ACX achieved the milestone of 10 million credits transacted through its exchange, highlighting its central importance as the voluntary carbon market sector expands rapidly over the coming years.

Receiving Environmental Finance's accolade for a second year in a row only serves to harden ACX's commitment to be the key agent in the democratization of voluntary carbon markets by making them as transparent and efficient as possible with the next year seeing ACX continue to expand globally.

About AirCarbon Exchange (ACX):

AirCarbon Exchange ("ACX") is a global exchange revolutionizing the voluntary carbon market. The Exchange's client base comprises corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides its participants with an efficient and transparent trading platform which is easy to use, frictionless and with the lowest transaction fees available on the market. Its underlying distributed ledger technology will allow the carbon market to scale efficiently to meet global ambitions of Net Zero.

ACX was recognized as the Best Carbon Exchange globally in Environmental Finance's prestigious Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings 2022 - the largest and most closely watched survey of the world's Voluntary Carbon Market. ACX was also named as the 'Best Solution in Energy Trading' by Wired UK and Publicis Sapient at their Global EnergyTech Awards, which spotlighted the companies that are 'Winning the Race to Reinvent Energy'.

