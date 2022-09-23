Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Advanced Home Care Solutions (AHCS), a Canadian-based healthcare professional staffing agency, rolls out its nurse staffing solutions. AHCS has a wide reach across the country, with offices in Kelowna, Vancouver and Toronto. They center the solution on the provision of registered qualified healthcare professionals to long term and acute care, with a small community care portfolio in the interior of British Columbia.

The company aims to mitigate the effects of the staffing shortages in the healthcare industry amid the great resignation by recruiting a network of these skilled healthcare professionals. They attract and retain talent with their gig business model, which has become widely accepted in recent years. "Our model works because it dovetails perfectly with the psycho demographics of the new and experienced healthcare professionals, like care aides and nurses who prefer the gig economy," Kris Stewart, Clinical Director and CEO of Advanced Home Care Solutions stated.

This solution caters predominantly to long term and acute care facilities. The healthcare professionals are either local or travelers from all across Canada who undertake a minimum three-month contract.

Commenting on the staffing solution, Kris Stewart said, "People often ask me, 'why do we need temporary nurses now?'. I tell them that, for the last twenty years, anyone in healthcare, especially healthcare management and the policymakers in this sector, all knew that the baby Boomer bulge was coming. This means the aging of the healthcare workforce, as most of them would be retiring. The measures taken to tackle this issue years ago have been insufficient, and that is what we are trying to solve with our staffing services at Advanced Home Care Solutions."

Advanced Home Care Solutions (AHCS) was founded and is headed by its Clinical Director and CEO, Kris Stewart. The AHCS team is committed to providing the highest quality of healthcare professionals to their stakeholders, clients and partners. The administration team has extensive experience in healthcare leadership and significant recruiting and retention strategies to ensure high-quality talent is retained. Advanced Care Solutions is the Ontario affiliate of AHCS.

