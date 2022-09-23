Envelon's new manufacturing facility will be able to produce up to 300,000 square meters of facade solar modules.From pv magazine Germany Evelon, a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solar module manufacturer, has opened a facade panel factory in Bavaria, Germany. The factory has an annual production capacity of up to 300,000 square meters of solar-driven facade modules. Its parent, the Grenzebach Group, has experience in the production of solar modules, with additional know-how in glass production technology. "We believe in the potential of our solar-active facades and are counting on organic ...

