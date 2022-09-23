Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Stuttgart
23.09.22
10:38 Uhr
1,460 Euro
-0,040
-2,67 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.09.2022 | 13:37
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 23-Sep-2022 / 12:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6C2002

Issuer Name

WICKES GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Solas Capital Management, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Darien

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name             City of registered office Country of registered office 
 
 
 
Solas Capital Management LLC Darien, CT        United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Sep-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Sep-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 3.01%         0.000000            3.01%     7806924 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BL6C2002                   7806924                    3.01% 
Sub Total 8.A       7806924                      3.01%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Name of   % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
Ultimate controlling   controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person          undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                               threshold             threshold 
Frederick Tucker Golden, Solas 
Portfolio Manager of   Capital   3.01%                            3.01% 
Solas Capital      Management, 
Management, LLC     LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Sep-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Darien, CT

For further information please contact:

Marie Williamson

Head of Legal

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  190098 
EQS News ID:  1449123 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449123&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2022 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.