WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 23-Sep-2022 / 12:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wickes Group PLC
(the 'Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6C2002
Issuer Name
WICKES GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Solas Capital Management, LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Darien
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Name City of registered office Country of registered office Solas Capital Management LLC Darien, CT United States
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Sep-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Sep-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.01% 0.000000 3.01% 7806924 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6C2002 7806924 3.01% Sub Total 8.A 7806924 3.01%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it Ultimate controlling controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold Frederick Tucker Golden, Solas Portfolio Manager of Capital 3.01% 3.01% Solas Capital Management, Management, LLC LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
22-Sep-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Darien, CT
For further information please contact:
Marie Williamson
Head of Legal
Tel: (44) 1923 656600
