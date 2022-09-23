NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on September 21, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on September 26, 2022. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 4.854.722.308 shares Increase in share capital 63.999.672 shares Total share capital following the increase 4.918.721.980 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974