Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.: Aleees Signs an MoU with Avenira and the Northern Territory Government to Develop First's LFP Manufacturing Plant

TAIPEI, TALWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Taiwanese battery material manufacturer Aleees (TWSE:5227) and ASX-listed Avenira has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Northern Territory Government of Australia to develop and operate the territory's pilot battery cathode manufacturing facility in Darwin.

The MoU between the trio outlines the final investment decision (FID) on a pilot project by early next year. A significant economic and strategic opportunity for the Northern Territory, the plant will manufacture lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cathode material. The lithium cathode material is a critical active material used within an electric vehicle battery or energy storage battery. It determines the battery's capacity, safety and durability.

Government will also work proactively with Aleees Group, Avenira and its supply chain partners to identify a suitable site in Darwin for the facility. Northern Territory chief minister Natasha Fyles expresses that "Increasing demand and the transition to renewable energy, battery storage and use of high technology products has resulted in global organisations looking to establish diversified, reliable and stable supply chains."

The Northern Territory Government says with the potential to create 1000 jobs this project will benefit Territorians from the Top End to the Barkly with the manufacturing plant to be built in Darwin, which will exclusively source phosphate from the Wonarah Phosphate Project in the Barkly. Quotes attributed to Brett Clark, Executive Chairman of Avenira Limited "This MOU opens the door for Avenira to learn from Aleees about LFP battery cathode manufacturing technology. We can leverage this experience to optimise the production of phosphoric acid from the Wonarah Project and develop downstream assets to produce Australia's first LFP precursor cathode material."

Brandon Chang, head of the Aleees' Australian arm, said this move has the potential to have a "significant impact on strengthening the lithium battery supply chain in the world." This cooperation enhance the development of the lithium battery industry in Australia, promoting green energy high-tech development. "One of the most exciting opportunities created by renewable energy technologies like cathode materials is the ability to change the world's sustainability."

It is estimated the project will create 100 jobs, growing up to 1,000 jobs generating more than $4-billion in revenue annually once scaled to full production.

About Aleees

Aleees (TWSE: 5227), founded in 2005 with main office and factory located in Taiwan, is a lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery material manufacturer with longest history as well as an IP licensor in the world, and is also one of the few companies outside China with complete LFP battery material manufacturing technology and patents. Aleees Taiwan owns more than 120 exclusive patents worldwide, with customers including world-renowned energy storage battery and EV battery customers across Europe, U.S., Japan, Korea, and Asia. At present Aleees co-develops various types of LFP products with more than 40 global customers, and produces high-quality, low-cost, and long-life-cycle LFP cathode materials. In the 17 years since its establishment, it has accumulated more than 15,000 tons of LFP product shipments totally from Taiwan facility. https://www.aleees.com/

