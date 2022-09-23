Oxford, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Chef Benjamin Epicure announces a Live Webinar to be held on October 13th, 2022. Chef Benjamin Epicure, passionate gourmet chef, is now set to begin his Live Webinar with the intent of helping budding aspiring chefs broaden their mindsets and become the best at what they do. So far, he has served the varied demands of foodies with his delectable menu and regal original recipes.

The F&B industry is one to have noticed the rise of many brands and businesses, along with the popularity of talented chefs and specialists in fine dining.

Chef Benjamin Epicure is coming up with his Live Webinar on October 13th, 2022. A Michelin Star trained chef, Epicure can't wait to spearhead this much-talked-about live webinar and has passionately said so on his social media platforms. Epicure sees the webinar as another way to inspire other up and coming chefs, vying to make their mark in the competitive industry.

The webinar will also be geared towards foodies, artists and food lovers alike. In fact, Epicure is set to reveal old secret recipes. Viewers are in for a treat as the award-winner top gourmet chef will be broadcasting live to share his insights, knowledge, and more. This passionate food lover is known for creating masterpieces specializing in Italian, French, and Japanese cuisine.

Apart from gaining more headlines for his upcoming Live Webinar, Chef Benjamin Epicure is also a Culinary instructor in the US, as well as a food industry consultant, and food marketing specialist whose immense love for food and expertise in creating world-class recipes and cuisines have earned him respect and adulation in and outside the industry.

