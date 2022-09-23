Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has incorporated Lobe Sciences Australia Pty Ltd., a 100% owned Australian subsidiary of the Company, to facilitate the three or more clinical trials in Australia with newly announced partner iNGENu Pty Ltd. The trials aim to evaluate Lobe's proprietary psilocin analogues L-130 or L-131. Australian Federal Government's Research & Development tax incentive program will provide rebates to Lobe for up to 43.5% on eligible expenditures for Research and Development conducted in Australia. The clinical trials are expected to commence in late 2022 or early 2023 pending local Regulatory approval.

The Company has secured an exclusive partnership to source of L-130 and a series of related compounds for use in clinical trials this year and for subsequent trials investigating new clinical indications in the future. Affirming our access to current good manufacturing practice ("cGMP") pharmaceutical grade active pharmaceutical ingredients ("API") will enable us to conduct clinical trials and plan for further work using differentiated compounds.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe Sciences stated, "We are extremely happy to move our proprietary stable psilocin products into human clinical trials as we continue our commitment to discovering transformational therapies for multiple Central Nervous System diseases and trauma. We remain on track with our business plan as outlined in our June 14, 2022 corporate update."

Change of Auditor

The Company has changed its auditor from Manning Elliott LLP ("Former Auditor") to Davidson & Company LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective September 20, 2022. The Board of Directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor of the Company and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective September 20, 2022, until the close of the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

