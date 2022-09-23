ReActiv8 Neurostimulation therapy recommended to be used in the National Health Service; Special arrangements designation to increase access to ReActiv8 for patients

Mainstay Medical Holdings plc announced today that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), a public body of the Department of Health that carries out evidence-based health technology assessments by independent committees, has issued a recommendation that ReActiv8 Restorative Neurostimulation can be used in the National Health Service in the U.K., with special arrangements for clinical governance, consent, and audit or research. ReActiv8 is currently the only technology offering restorative neurostimulation to the NHS for refractory mechanical chronic low back pain (CLBP).

"U.K. physicians have some of the most extensive experience with ReActiv8 globally. We are thankful to NICE for recognizing this experience, as well as the substantial body of global evidence we have developed in support of the efficacy and safety of this ground-breaking therapy, said Jason Hannon, CEO of Mainstay Medical. "This new guidance will enable patients to have greater access to the therapy when previous treatment options have not proven successful. We look forward to supporting physicians across the U.K. going forward and to continued improvement in patient outcomes."

"Historically, mechanical CLBP pain therapies were aimed at only managing the symptoms, which is the pain associated with this pathology," said Dr. Ganesan Baranidharan, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Pain Medicine, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. "ReActiv8 is the only therapy available I am aware of where patients with many years of CLBP actually reverse and effectively rehabilitate their condition durably over a long period of time. ReActiv8 targets the cause of mechanical CLBP, not just the symptoms. The new NICE guidance is a major victory for patients and clinicians, which further confirms the positive patient outcomes we have seen to date. This new guidance will allow more patients to gain access to ReActiv8 within the U.K. and further afield."

The NICE publication can be found here: Evidence Neurostimulation of lumbar muscles for refractory non-specific chronic low back pain Guidance NICE

About ReActiv8

ReActiv8 is an implantable medical device designed to treat adults with intractable chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with multifidus muscle dysfunction. Multifidus muscle dysfunction may be evidenced by imaging or physiological testing in adults who have failed therapy including pain medications and physical therapy, and who are not candidates for spine surgery. ReActiv8 has received regulatory approval in several geographic areas, and is commercially available in the European Economic Area, Australia, the UK, and the US.

About Mainstay Medical

Mainstay Medical is a medical device company focused on commercializing its innovative implantable Restorative Neurostimulation system, ReActiv8, for people with disabling mechanical CLBP. Mainstay Medical is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.

Further information can be found at www.mainstaymedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this announcement other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the company's commercial efforts and performance, including the use of the ReActiv8 therapy by physicians and patients in the U.K. and elsewhere, and the company's financial position, financing strategies, product design and development, regulatory applications and approvals, and reimbursement arrangements.

Forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties included in the company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021, which should be read in conjunction with the company's public disclosures (available on the company's website (www.mainstaymedical.com). The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this announcement.

