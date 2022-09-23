With the conclusion of the Seventh Replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria on Wednesday, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) calls on China to match the billion-plus-dollar commitments of other wealthy nations.

"Here we are after another Global Fund replenishment conference, and China is once again missing in action," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "We call on China to follow the lead of others like France, Germany, Canada, and Japan by giving its fair share and committing at least $1 billion to the Global Fund. With a significant contribution by China the Fund could be much closer to its Seventh Replenishment target of $18 billion."

Even after having received more than $802 million in Global Fund support in the past-China only managed to contribute a meager $18 million in each of the last two funding periods (2017-2019, 2020-2022)-despite touting the world's second-largest economy.

The Global Fund has secured $14.25 billion during the Seventh Replenishment, including a $10 million pledge from AHF announced by its president Michael Weinstein at the pledging conference. Pledges from Italy and the UK are still pending and expected soon, with the latter historically committing well over $1 billion to the Fund.

