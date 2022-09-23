Switzerland's grid rates for surplus solar power will increase from an average of CHF 0.101 ($0.10)/kWh to CHF 0.155/kWh in the year ahead, mainly due to rising electricity prices.From pv magazine Germany In Switzerland, operators of PV systems that inject surplus solar power into the grid will receive significantly more money in the coming year. Network operators will increase remuneration by an average of 55%, which means average rates may rise from CHF 0.101 ($0.10)/kWh to CHF 0.155/kWh on average. The Swiss Association of Independent Energy Producers (VESE) said there is still no guarantee ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...