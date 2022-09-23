Anzeige
Freitag, 23.09.2022
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
WKN: A3DH8H ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 Ticker-Symbol: 1N00 
Frankfurt
23.09.22
09:16 Uhr
2,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.09.2022 | 14:52
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 23

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 22 September 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:

NAV including income with debt at fair value: 226.63p per ordinary share


NAV including income with debt at par value: 222.06p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 223.16p per ordinary share

NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 218.59p per ordinary share



23 September 2022

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
© 2022 PR Newswire
