Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Summarizes Plantein Distribution Network

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDD) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Distribution Network assembled for sales and distribution of the Company's PlanteinTM line of plant-based foods.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We have made several announcements recently regarding the build-out of our distribution network. I am pleased to report that we have assembled a superb network of Distributors servicing Canada from coast to coast. We have secured two (2) of the largest foodservice distributors in North America, which are complemented by Regional and Specialty Distributors. Our Regional and Specialty Distributors have been selected for their established clientele and ability to service niche markets, while the larger distributors will service the mainstream market through their national infrastructure".

Goodwin adds, "This combination of National, Regional and Specialty Distributors will be effectual reaching consumers with the greatest of efficiency to distribute PlanteinTM plant-based food products throughout Canada targeting restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities as well as the hospitality industry."

Master Distributor / Distribution Coordinator

Naturally Splendid has engaged Canex Foods as Distribution Coordinator. Canex is a full-service food importer that has been in operation since 1987.

Canex works closely with our roster of distributors who have the option to draw inventory directly from Naturally Splendid or coordinate shipments through Canex Distribution Centres / Freezer Storage Facilities that are strategically located in Canada's two largest markets, Vancouver and Toronto.

This arrangement optimizes shipping logistics across the country.

National Distributors

PlanteinTM entrees are now available across Canada through two of North America's largest foodservice organizations, as reported in earlier news releases.

This network of Distributors has a cumulative total of over twenty-five distribution centres across Canada and hundreds of sales representatives servicing Canada coast to coast.

In addition to the two (2) National Distributors, Naturally Splendid has augmented the distribution coverage by engaging with Specialty and Regional Distributors.

Specialty and Regional Distributors

The Company has engaged with Specialty and Regional Distributors to target certain market segments.

Greenbridge Foodservice is a national foodservice sales and marketing organization that has organized a strategic group of seven (7) Distribution Members across Canada. This collaborative group of distributors has a collective fifteen (15) distribution centres across Canada providing coast to coast coverage.

Greenbridge Foodservice will market the complete PlanteinTM line including; Burgers; Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Schnitzel; Garlic Kiev; and Phishy Fillet throughout their extensive network.

Vegan Supply is a Vancouver based company with both retail and foodservice distribution, began business in 2015 as the world's largest e-commerce marketplace, exclusively providing its retail customers and foodservice clients with high-quality vegan products. Vegan Supply is listing five (5) PlanteinTM plant-based entrees: Nuggets, Schnitzel, Crumbed Tenders, Sweet Chili Tenders, and Crispy Burgers.

Naturally Splendid CFO Mr. George Ragogna states, "There has been extensive work behind the scenes assembling this network of distributors. This distribution network is key as interest in our products continues to grow and customers want to know where they can order. It is critical to have a robust distribution network in place, and that is what we have assembled. We look forward to working with all our Distribution Partners to grow our business."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar. The Company launched Plantein Plant-Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the agreement with Plasm Pharmaceutical and is negotiating a compensation package for work done to date pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin

President, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDD - OTC PINK; 50N Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 570-0902

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

