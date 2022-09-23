The central bank of Bangladesh issued a new policy on green bond financing this week for banks and financial institutions that provide low-cost, long-term loans for renewable energy.Bangladesh's new policy prioritizes the channeling of funds for the construction and operation of solar facilities, including solar minigrids, solar microgrids, solar nanogrids, solar picogrids, solar parks, rooftop solar systems, and solar irrigation systems. The central bank said it also aims to support hybrid renewable-powered electricity, heating and cooling systems, and the production of renewable energy technologies. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...