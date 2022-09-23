Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) ("SureNano" or the "Company") today announced it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company also has the intention to seek The Depositary Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility.

The common shares of SureNano will begin trading on the OTCQB, effective immediately, under the ticker symbol "SURNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Mr. Charles MaLette, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are proud to qualify for a listing on the OTCQB marketplace. This is an important step for the Company as it aims to increase its presence among American retail and institutional investors. We believe that trading on this established US based public market will generate additional exposure of our Company among institutional investors both in Canada and the US."

SureNano will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing symbol "SURE".

About OTCQB Venture

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nano-emulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) we have the intention to seek DTC eligibility, (b) we believe that trading on the OTCQB US based public market will generate additional exposure of our Company, and (c) we will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

