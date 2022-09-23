Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Concludes Summer of Service Volunteer Partnership with Habitat For Humanity

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announced today the conclusion of its 2022 Summer of Service ("SoS") program, an employee initiative of giving back to the Raleigh, N.C. community through volunteerism. This year's SoS participants partnered with Habitat For Humanity of Wake County; the chapter organizes and oversees homebuilding projects for people in Raleigh's primary county of Wake, as well as neighboring Johnston county.

The company's volunteer initiative is part of Issuer Direct's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, which allows organizations to operate in a purposeful, meaningful way that portends trustworthiness, credibility, and community. An effective CSR initiative responds to various social issues, environmental impact, sustainable development, and overall positive impact designed to increase employee engagement, stockholder, investors, or stakeholder engagement, customer value, and employee morale.

"The intention behind the Summer of Service Series is twofold," said Nicole Fuqua, Issuer Direct's Social Media & Culture Coordinator. "First, we commit to supporting local community organizations during the summer, when volunteerism is at its lowest. Second, we encourage our employees to utilize their benefits that are offered to make an impact on the causes and organizations they care about."

Issuer Direct offers paid leave to employees who volunteer their time and effort, and also matches charitable donations made by staff members each year.

Several of Issuer Direct's employees who participated in the 2022 Summer of Service program were asked to provide comments about the experience of working with Habitat For Humanity. The following are just a few of the comments the company's leadership received:

"Having the opportunity to volunteer at Habitat for Humanity during this year's Summer of Service was a great way to give back to our community. I was able to work alongside Habitat homebuyers, and having the opportunity to do so, give back to those in our community is something I will always be grateful for." - Cassie Guthrie, Business Development Manager

Volunteering is a great way to help the community and get to know some co-workers who you may not get to interact with a lot on a day-to-day basis. Being a part of the volunteering effort allowed me to witness the impact we are creating on site. Volunteering is one of the easiest ways to give back - all that's required is your time and effort." - Daniel Shinaman, Client Success Manager

"Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity was a great experience. It was more than just the hands-on experience with power tools, hammers, nails, drills, tape measures, and climbing up and down ladders…for me, meeting the soon-to-be homeowner while working alongside her, and seeing the joy/appreciation on her face for the hard work that everyone was contributing made the experience that much more amazing. I was truly glad to have had the opportunity to contribute, making a small but significant difference in her life, and I can't wait for the next opportunity." - Cathy Risinger, Human Resources Corporate Trainer

"I gained a greater appreciation for construction workers and other people who work outside in the summer. I cut drywall, used a rotary saw, taped windows, and put together door and window frames. I enjoy the ability to learn new skills while having greater empathy for people who work in different industries. What I would say to other people looking to make an impact in their communities is to find a cause they care about, and just get started. If it is a cause meaningful to you, the impact of your involvement will be even greater." - Nick Yetman, Client Success Manager

Issuer Direct encourages its clients and business partners to create their own CSR initiatives and develop Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

