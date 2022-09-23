Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Participation at Fruit Attraction Conference 2022, Being Held in Madrid, Spain

International Trade Conference Bringing Together the Global Fruit & Vegetable Industry

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO), (OTC:OGOFF), (FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruit and vegetable products, today announced that they will once again be participating in the next Fruit Attraction Fair being held in Madrid, Spain from October 6th through October 8th, 2022.

Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc., and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. commented, "The demand for sustainable and transparent fresh organic fruits and vegetables continues to grow rapidly, and we are excited to continue building our business in this fast-growing category. Given the size of the Fruit Attraction Conference, it's the perfect venue to strengthen our solid business relationships and create new growth opportunities. We look forward to connecting with professionals throughout the supply chain from growers through supply chain partners and end customers. It's also a perfect opportunity to present innovations, new products, and our I AM Organic brand which features our proprietary digital passport technology. We look forward to continuing to build and enrich existing relationships and to establishing new partnerships and coordinating future projects."



Rients van der Wal further commented. "We've got a story to tell. Organto's flagship "I AM Organic" brand has been developed to provide consumers with visibility and transparency by utilizing our proprietary digital passport technology. The digital passport that goes with each of our I AM Organic products is a distinctive USP that provides transparency to customers and consumers about the product they are purchasing. Our distinctive digital passport has been well received by retail partners and consumers and we intend to continue to build upon this technology." Please come and visit Organto Foods in hall 8, stand 8, C02. If you cannot make it to Madrid and you want further information about our Company, please visit our website at www.organto.com or find us on our social media (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram)."

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products serving the growing global demand for healthy and socially responsible foods. Organto operates a strategic, flexible, and cost-efficient asset-light business model, sourcing products from five continents, and using its certification, supply chain, marketing, and distribution expertise to bring products to market in eighteen countries in Europe. Organto has realized, currency adjusted, eleven consecutive quarters of record revenue growth versus the same quarter in the prior year. Organto's long-term growth strategy is to build an ethics-driven "one-stop-shop" in value-added fresh organic and specialty fruit and vegetable products fueled by a combination of strong internal growth and acquisitions.

