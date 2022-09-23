DJ Volt Inu (VOLT) Announces Listing on Bittrex Shortly After SHIB Joins the Exchange

Volt Inu (VOLT) Announces Listing on Bittrex Shortly After SHIB Joins the Exchange

September 23, 2022

Volt Inu (VOLT)'s founders have recently announced the listing of the project's token on Bittrex Global. This move comes soon after SHIB, another popular cryptocurrency, joined the exchange.

The announcement happened via Volt Inu's official Twitter account. According to the tweet, the project went live on Bittrex on September 21st.

A Fundamental Milestone in Volt Inu's Road to Success

This listing is a significant development for Volt Inu, which has been working hard to increase its adoption and liquidity. The move will also boost the overall Volt project, which is still in its early stages of development.

Since its launch, Volt Inu has quickly become one of the most popular digital assets in the space. The project's native token has seen a surge in demand from investors and traders alike.

With the listing on Bittrex, Volt Inu is now available on one of the world's most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. This will undoubtedly increase the project's visibility and appeal to a broader audience.

What Does SHIB's Recent Listing on Bittrex Mean for the Market?

Bittrex is a US-based exchange that was born in 2014. The platform is among the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the world and offers a wide range of digital assets.

The fact that Shiba Inu (SHIB) only recently joined Bittrex is a sign of the exchange's strict listing requirements. Bittrex only lists a handful of new assets each year. Therefore, the fact that SHIB was able to meet the criteria is a testament to the project's strength.

Similarly, the fact that VOLT also joined Bittrex only 9 months after its launch is a sign of the project's progress.

The listing on Bittrex is also a significant vote of confidence in the Volt project. The exchange is famous for its stringent listing criteria. Consequently, the fact that it has approved Volt Inu is a strong endorsement of the project's potential.

VOLT's listing on Bittrex is a significant milestone that validates the project. This step forward will help it to gain more visibility in the crypto community.

About Volt Inu (VOLT)

Volt Inu (USDVOLT) is a project built to provide its investors with a diversified way to invest in digital assets. At the same time, the initiative aims to let investors take advantage of the deflationary nature of its native token.

Volt Inu's (USDVOLT) primary focus is on alternative assets such as NFTs, nodes, altcoins, staking, and farming of stablecoins. This diversity allows investors to take advantage of the possible non-correlated growth of each asset class.

The USDVOLT token is hyper-deflationary, with a portion of profits from treasury investments used to buy back and burn tokens. This mechanism, combined with the team's experience, provides investors with a solid foundation on which they can grow their investments.

Volt Inu's website and the social media pages listed below share more information and updates on this rapidly growing project.

