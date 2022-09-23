Anzeige
Freitag, 23.09.2022
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
WKN: A2AUD3 ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 Ticker-Symbol: 2CV 
Frankfurt
23.09.22
12:14 Uhr
2,380 Euro
-0,100
-4,03 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3602,38016:52
2,3602,38016:27
23.09.2022 | 15:31
Convatec Group PLC: Results of 2022 AGM - Update Statement

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Results of 2022 AGM - Update Statement

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Results of 2022 AGM - Update Statement 23-Sep-2022 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 September 2022

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Results of 2022 AGM - Update Statement

While the Resolution to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report at the last AGM was passed, we acknowledge that a number of shareholders chose not to support this Resolution.

Prior to the AGM the Remuneration Committee consulted extensively with shareholders and following the AGM, the Remuneration Committee Chair wrote to our largest shareholders who voted against the Resolution to understand their reasons and to offer further engagement.

The Remuneration Committee is committed to positive engagement with shareholders and will be consulting further over the coming months in respect of the Company's forthcoming Remuneration Policy review.

Enquiries

Analysts and Investors

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807

ir@convatec.com

Media

Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane ?????? - +44 (0)207 466 5000 ???????????????? ????????????????????????

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 250 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over USD2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http:// www.convatecgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 189992 
EQS News ID:  1448703 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1448703&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2022 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
