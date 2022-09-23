Live Current Media Inc.: Marketing Veteran Alexander Mecl Joins Live Current Media as Chief Marketing Officer

A Major Step Towards Leading and Achieving Next Level Growth

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc., ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC) today announced that Alexander Mecl has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Live Current's CMO, Mr. Mecl will be responsible for the company's overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing and creative team to keep pace with the company's rapid-growth trajectory.

Prior to joining Live Current, Mr. Mecl was the senior managing director and executive producer for Bruce Brown Films, where he developed, managed and monetized an extensive intellectual property portfolio, including the iconic Endless Summer and the Academy Award nominated classic On Any Sunday.

"Alex's entrepreneurial mindset and profound experience in developing innovative marketing strategies in the tech and media space made him an obvious choice to lead our marketing team," said Mark Ollila, Live Current CEO. "His global, multi-cultural background and deep understanding of social media platforms and community engagement perfectly complements our executive leadership team vision in further developing and accelerating our Company's initiatives in becoming an industry leader in connecting tech and media in the era of web 3.0."

Over Mr. Mecl's three decade long professional career, he has focused on acquiring, managing, and developing extensive global brand portfolios that he leveraged creatively to connect millions of fans with digital and O2O platforms. He continues to be a driving force in the entertainment and tech industry where he served as a strategic global advisor to WeChat at Tencent Corporation while continuing to produce award winning feature films.

According to Mr. Mecl: "The key to engaging communities is constant product innovation and creativity. To generate transactions and monetize our platform successfully, we need to engage fans who are loyal and committed. It is our mission to deliver a compelling and engaging experience with our wide product portfolio by offering exciting and exclusive authentic content."

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. is a media technology company operating the Kast watch party platform. Kast is a virtual living room where friends gather to watch movies, play games and be together. Kast is at the intersection of the fast-growing markets of Live Events, Social Media, Video Streaming and gaming with its multi-channel watch party solution. The platform is available on the web, iOS and Android and offers a limited free subscription service and an enhanced premium subscription with higher bandwidth and greater functionality.

