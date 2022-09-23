The "E-learning Market in Europe 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-learning market in Europe is poised to grow by $53.27 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.14% during the forecast period. The report on the e-learning market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications, growing emphasis on personalized learning, and rise in the adoption of digital platform-enabled education.
The e-learning market in Europe analysis includes the end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.
The e-learning market in Europe is segmented as below:By End-user
- Higher education
- Corporate
- K-12
By Product
- Packaged content
- Solutions
By Geographical Landscape
- UK
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
This study identifies the rising adoption of content gamification in digital education as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of connected learning and the rising prominence of data analytics in e-learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the e-learning market in Europe covers the following areas:
- E-learning market sizing
- E-learning market forecast
- E-learning market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Product
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cegos Group
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Instructure Inc.
- Interaction Associates Inc.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Mind Gym Plc
- NIIT Ltd.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Richardson Consulting Group
- Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
