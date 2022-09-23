A UK-Chinese research group claims to have achieved remarkable efficiency and stability for a solar cell based on an electron transport layer doped with two-dimensional titanium carbide (Ti3C2Tx). The champion cell has an efficiency of 23.66%, an open-circuit voltage of 1.095 V, a short-circuit current of 25.07 mA/cm2, and fill factor of 83.18%.A group of scientists in China has designed a perovskite solar cell based on a functionalized two-dimensional titanium carbide (Ti3C2Tx), which is also known as MXene. MXenes compounds take their name from their graphene-like morphology and are made via ...

