Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 Ticker-Symbol: AKA 
Frankfurt
23.09.22
08:00 Uhr
22,200 Euro
+0,150
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,95022,40016:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2022 | 16:05
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group signed EUR 180 million syndicated loan agreement

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 5.00 P.M. EET

Enento Group signed EUR 180 million syndicated loan agreement

Enento Group has today signed a new long-term financing agreement to be used for refinancing of its current financing arrangement. The financing agreement consists of a EUR 150 million long-term loan as well as a EUR 30 million revolving credit facility. The agreement is for three years and includes two one-year options for extension of the loan period.

The loan replaces the financing agreement that was signed in October 2018 of a EUR 160 million long-term loan and a EUR 20 million revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility has been unutilised.

The margins of the financing agreement are linked to Enento Group's financial covenants and include an option to link the margin also to sustainability criteria in the future.

OP Corporate Bank, Danske Bank and Nordea Bank were acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. OP Corporate Bank acted as Coordinator, Sustainability Coordinator and Agent in the transaction.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Elina Stråhlman
CFO
Tel. +358 40 564 7877

Jeanette Jäger
CEO
Tel. +46 72 141 00 00

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


ENENTO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.