Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Reaches 29,681 Royalty Acres

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on another acquisition of a royalty interest in the Las Animas Gas fields of Colorado. The property consists of a 1.6% royalty interest in 320 acres.

ACREAGE & REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Orion owns mineral interest in more than 29,681 acres in the Bakken Shale, Permian Basin, Woodford Shale, Haynesville Shale, Niobrara Shale, Powder River Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Anadarko Basin, and Las Animas Gas fields.

Multiple income streams are coming in from Orion's 3 operated wells in the Eagle Ford Shale, and 13 non-operated wells in Oklahoma, North Dakota, & New Mexico. Orion is also starting to receive income from its royalties in 16,000+ acres in the Sprayberry & Wolf Camp fields of the Permian Basin.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"We have acquired a 1.5% royalty across 520 acres this week in Colorado. " Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. " Royalties give us revenues from the sale of oil and gas with no expenses. In the past 6 months we have acquired more than 25,000 royalty acres."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

