Freitag, 23.09.2022
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
23.09.2022 | 16:08
Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Reaches 29,681 Royalty Acres

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on another acquisition of a royalty interest in the Las Animas Gas fields of Colorado. The property consists of a 1.6% royalty interest in 320 acres.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc., Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture

ACREAGE & REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Orion owns mineral interest in more than 29,681 acres in the Bakken Shale, Permian Basin, Woodford Shale, Haynesville Shale, Niobrara Shale, Powder River Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Anadarko Basin, and Las Animas Gas fields.

Multiple income streams are coming in from Orion's 3 operated wells in the Eagle Ford Shale, and 13 non-operated wells in Oklahoma, North Dakota, & New Mexico. Orion is also starting to receive income from its royalties in 16,000+ acres in the Sprayberry & Wolf Camp fields of the Permian Basin.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"We have acquired a 1.5% royalty across 520 acres this week in Colorado. " Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. " Royalties give us revenues from the sale of oil and gas with no expenses. In the past 6 months we have acquired more than 25,000 royalty acres."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.
Thomas Lull, President
tom@orionenergyco.com
Phone: 760-889-3435

SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717159/Orion-Reaches-29681-Royalty-Acres

