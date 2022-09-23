Lviv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - IT Arena, one of Eastern Europe's key tech events kicks off in Lviv, Ukraine on September 30. The two-day event will bring together Ukraine's and international tech experts, top management of tech companies, government officials, mainstream media, and the tech industry's top influencers for an offline event.

Despite the ongoing war in the country, Ukraine's tech industry continues to grow and prosper in 2022. During the first half of 2022, Ukraine's tech sector brought an unprecedented $3,7 billion of export revenue, showing strong support for the economy in times of war. The tech community will gather at the IT Arena to demonstrate the strength and resilience of Ukraine.

Cross-border discussions

This year, the event theme is focused on "Ukraine 3.0: Brave. Resilient. Digital". The key industry experts' talks, maximized live networking opportunities, and international tech spirit is traditionally the IT Arena's trademarks, but this year's conference will be concentrated on business, economic, and technology industry efforts in fighting the war. The conference will be hosted at historical sites of Lviv to give the attendees the most enthralling experience.

IT Arena keynote speakers are Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkey's premiere autonomous technology company Baykar, Ivan Tolchynskyi, Founder & CEO of industrial drone manufacturer Atlas Dynamics, Cameron Chell, President & CEO of cutting-edge drone solutions company Draganfly, and Serhiy Prytula, Ukrainian public and political figure and Founder of Prytula Charity Fund.

The event will feature panel discussions on the future of tech in UAVs, insights of modern cyber tactics, government and tech business consolidated efforts, and more.

The IT Arena speaker's lineup will include themes related to startups, tech industry development, and supporting Ukraine in times of war.

Cyberspace defense challenges

In 2022, IT Arena will go deep into cybersecurity issues, as the warfare in Ukraine started on different levels - on the ground and likewise in cyberspace. Cybersecurity expert Kim Zetter and External Communications Analyst at Very Good Security Kenneth Geers, will analyze Ukraine's progress in cyber security and defense and discuss the importance of safeguarding information as cyberattacks become ever more prevalent.

"Anything as big as war or an invasion requires a lot of preparation, and in cyber war, one should hack in peacetime to get ready to put destructive malware in place and to collect strategic intelligence. In defense, in cyber or computer network operations of the past six months is the advancement and part of the defense and the ability not only of Ukraine to defend its computer networks but to work with the allies. So in terms of the February 24 invasion, a lot of work has been done beforehand, and there is so much to learn from what is happening now," says Kenneth Geers, External Communications Analyst at Very Good Security.

Government and tech business efforts

In addition, IT Arena 2022 will unite the government and tech business representatives who will talk about the key aspects of Ukraine's defense, cooperation of authorities, and entrepreneurs aimed at ensuring a strong economic rear while supporting the army and restoring the state after Ukraine's victory. The speakers Alex Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Oleg Haiduk, Deputy Minister of Defense, and Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister of Ukraine, will analyze the major factors of the successful cooperation between the government and technology industry.

Startup Competition

In recent years, IT Arena has been a hotbed for aspiring Ukrainian startups. Despite changes to the 2022 format, the popular Startup Competition is going ahead. The challenging conditions throughout the country resulted in a smaller number of applications. In total, the competition received 70 startups applications. 10 out of 70 applicants will have a chance to pitch from the IT Arena stage and compete for a $85,000 prize fund.

In 2022, the Startup Competition team is offering an extra benefit for early-stage startups. Within the Mentorship Madness program, the team brought together 50 mentors, including investors and experts representing several industries to mentor the startup teams online or offline.

