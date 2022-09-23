Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF SOPRANO OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 23 SEPTEMBER 2022 SHARES

THE SHARES OF SOPRANO OYJ RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

Soprano Oyj published on 23 September 2022 a disclosure stating that the
FIN-FSA has not granted a waiver regarding the duty to make a public bid of
Soprano Oyj's shares. Simula Invest Oy will make a public bid of the shares of
Soprano Oyj. 

Soprano Oyj's shares retain observation status on the basis of the Nordic Main
Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rules 4.1.1(d) and (e). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1(d): "the Issuer is
subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to
make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer". 

Nasdaq Helsinki has given the shares of Soprano Oyj observation status on 2
June 2022 on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares, rule 4.1.1(e). The grounds on which Soprano Oyj's shares were given
observation status on 2 June 2022 (rule 4.1.1(e)) are still valid. 

The purpose of the observation status is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
