EnerVenue has agreed to supply batteries to Green Energy Renewable Solutions for use in customized building blocks for maritime applications, construction sites, and other heavy industry projects. The agreement marks EnerVenue's fourth major battery supply deal since it launched operations in 2020.EnerVenue, a US nickel-hydrogen battery startup that launched at the height of the pandemic in summer 2020, has signed a master supply agreement with Green Energy Renewable Solutions, under which the latter will procure and supply 250 MWh of batteries over the next three years. The company will deliver ...

