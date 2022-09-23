The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 23.09.2022.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 23.09.2022

ISIN Name

US0326541051 Analog Devices Inc.

BE0974268972 bpost S.A.

US1273871087 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

US16119P1084 Charter Communications Inc. [Del.]

US1713401024 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

US2473617023 Delta Air Lines Inc.

US3377381088 Fiserv Inc.

US49456B1017 Kinder Morgan Inc.

FR0011742329 McPhy Energy S.A.

US5950171042 Microchip Technology Inc.

US6668071029 Northrop Grumman Corp.

NL0009538784 NXP Semiconductors NV

US7782961038 Ross Stores Inc.

US83088M1027 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

FR0013379484 Solutions 30 SE

US8447411088 Southwest Airlines Co.

US8636671013 Stryker Corp.

US9078181081 Union Pacific Corp.

US9113121068 United Parcel Service Inc.

