COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Wolters Kluwer EUR500mil 4 year

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 23, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Wolters Kluwer NV

EUR 500,000,000

3.00% Notes due 23 September 2026

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Wolters Kluwer NV Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS2530756191 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 3.00% Notes due 23 September 2026 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Deutsche Bank AG

IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo

SMBC Nikko

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

