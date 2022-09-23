COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Wolters Kluwer EUR500mil 4 year
PR Newswire
London, September 23
Post Stabilisation Notice
September 23, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Wolters Kluwer NV
EUR 500,000,000
3.00% Notes due 23 September 2026
Standalone documentation
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Wolters Kluwer NV
|Guarantor (if any):
|None
|ISIN:
|XS2530756191
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
|Description:
|3.00% Notes due 23 September 2026
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank AG
IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo
SMBC Nikko
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.