COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Anglo American EUR745mil 10yr
PR Newswire
London, September 23
Post Stabilisation Notice
September 23, 2022
Anglo American Capital plc
EUR745,000,000 4.75% Sustainability-Linked Notes due September 2032
Launched off the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Anglo American Capital plc
|Guarantor (if any):
|Anglo American plc
|ISIN:
|XS2536431617
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 745,000,000
|Description:
|EUR745mil 4.75% SLB Notes due 21 September 2032
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BBVA
BNP Paribas SA
RBC Capital Markets
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.