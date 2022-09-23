COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Anglo American EUR745mil 10yr

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 23, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Anglo American Capital plc

EUR745,000,000 4.75% Sustainability-Linked Notes due September 2032

Launched off the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Anglo American Capital plc Guarantor (if any): Anglo American plc ISIN: XS2536431617 Aggregate nominal amount: € 745,000,000 Description: EUR745mil 4.75% SLB Notes due 21 September 2032 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BBVA

BNP Paribas SA

RBC Capital Markets

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.