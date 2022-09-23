Anzeige
Freitag, 23.09.2022
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 
Xetra
23.09.22
17:41 Uhr
7,866 Euro
-0,318
-3,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
PR Newswire
23.09.2022 | 17:04
126 Leser
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Anglo American EUR745mil 10yr

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Anglo American EUR745mil 10yr

PR Newswire

London, September 23

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 23, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Anglo American Capital plc

EUR745,000,000 4.75% Sustainability-Linked Notes due September 2032

Launched off the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Anglo American Capital plc
Guarantor (if any):Anglo American plc
ISIN:XS2536431617
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 745,000,000
Description:EUR745mil 4.75% SLB Notes due 21 September 2032
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BBVA
BNP Paribas SA
RBC Capital Markets
UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2022 PR Newswire
