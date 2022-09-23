COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Amprion GmbH Dual EUR
PR Newswire
London, September 23
Post Stabilisation Notice
September 23, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Amprion GmbH
Inaugural Green Senior EUR
EUR 800,000,000 3.45% Green Bond due 22 September 2027
EUR1,000,000,000 3.971% Green Bonds due 22 September 2032
Launched off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Amprion GmbH
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A30VPL3
DE000A30VPM1
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 800,000,000
€1,000,000,000
|Description:
|3.45% Green Bond due 22 September 2027
3.971% Green Bonds due 22 September 2032
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
UniCredit Bank AG
ING Bank
LBBW
SEB
Bayerische Landesbank
DZ Bank
Helaba
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.